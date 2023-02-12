Jake Osgathorpe picks out six stats to include in a BuildABet for Manchester City v Aston Villa and recommends a roll-up priced up at 13/1.

Over 2.5 Goals Goals are a must-back whenever Manchester City play at home, with their matches at the Etihad averaging 4.55 goals per game this season. Over 2.5 has clicked in 91% of their home league games this season, with City covering that total on their own in eight of 11.

Rodri 2+ shots With the pattern of this game likely to see Manchester City dominate the ball and territory, we could see some pot-shots from distance, with Rodri an obvious candidate. The Spaniard has averaged 1.6 shots per 95 minutes this season, and him to hit 2+ shots has landed in two of his last three league games.

Leon Bailey 2+ shots Villa's best chance of troubling their hosts will come on the break, and the pace combined with directness of Leon Bailey could cause problems. Bailey isn't shy about pulling the trigger either, shown by the fact he has averaged 2.23 shots per 95 minutes this season, and he should be lively here given he has playing in a more advanced role of late.

Boubacar Kamara 3+ tackles With City expected to dominate proceedings, Aston Villa's midfield will be tested and will be asked to do a lot of defensive work. Boubacar Kamara loves such work. He's averaged 3.17 tackles per 95 minutes this season.

Ezri Konsa to be carded A player down the opposition right hand side has been booked in six of Manchester City's seven league games since the restart, mainly due to coming up against Jack Grealish, who has been fouled an average of 2.7 times per 95 minutes this season. Right centre-backs have been cautioned in two of City's last three, so chancing Ezri Konsa to see yellow makes sense. He has three yellows on the season from just seven fouls, highlighting his cynical nature.

Erling to score anytime It is obvious, and a short price, but Erling Haaland is still posting ridiculous numbers this season. He has scored an average of 1.42 goals per 90 minutes this season, with his xG per 95 at 1.01. Put simply, he gets on the end of loads of chances on a regular basis. He's netted 18 in 11 home league games this term. Odds correct at 1615 GMT (10/02/23)