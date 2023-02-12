Jake Osgathorpe picks out six stats to include in a BuildABet for Manchester City v Aston Villa and recommends a roll-up priced up at 13/1.
Goals are a must-back whenever Manchester City play at home, with their matches at the Etihad averaging 4.55 goals per game this season.
Over 2.5 has clicked in 91% of their home league games this season, with City covering that total on their own in eight of 11.
With the pattern of this game likely to see Manchester City dominate the ball and territory, we could see some pot-shots from distance, with Rodri an obvious candidate.
The Spaniard has averaged 1.6 shots per 95 minutes this season, and him to hit 2+ shots has landed in two of his last three league games.
Villa's best chance of troubling their hosts will come on the break, and the pace combined with directness of Leon Bailey could cause problems.
Bailey isn't shy about pulling the trigger either, shown by the fact he has averaged 2.23 shots per 95 minutes this season, and he should be lively here given he has playing in a more advanced role of late.
With City expected to dominate proceedings, Aston Villa's midfield will be tested and will be asked to do a lot of defensive work.
Boubacar Kamara loves such work. He's averaged 3.17 tackles per 95 minutes this season.
A player down the opposition right hand side has been booked in six of Manchester City's seven league games since the restart, mainly due to coming up against Jack Grealish, who has been fouled an average of 2.7 times per 95 minutes this season.
Right centre-backs have been cautioned in two of City's last three, so chancing Ezri Konsa to see yellow makes sense. He has three yellows on the season from just seven fouls, highlighting his cynical nature.
It is obvious, and a short price, but Erling Haaland is still posting ridiculous numbers this season. He has scored an average of 1.42 goals per 90 minutes this season, with his xG per 95 at 1.01.
Put simply, he gets on the end of loads of chances on a regular basis. He's netted 18 in 11 home league games this term.
Odds correct at 1615 GMT (10/02/23)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.