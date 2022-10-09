Jake Osgathorpe picks out the stats to include in a BuildABet for Arsenal v Liverpool on Sunday.

Liverpool 5+ corners Liverpool lead the league in corners taken per game this season, averaging 7.9. The Reds attacking patterns mean they get the ball in advanced wide areas regularly, meaning corners follow.

Liverpool 2+ offsides Arsenal play a high line under Mikel Arteta, and Liverpool, who like to play direct at times, have been one of the most flagged teams this season. The Reds have been called for offside 17 times so far this term, an average of 2.4 per game.

Gabriel Jesus 2+ shots on target Gabriel Jesus is a man in form, and looks good for a few shots on target this weekend. He has averaged 2.5 shots on target per home game in this Premier League season, and should be able to test Alisson given the defensive weaknesses of the visitors.

Virgil van Dijk 1+ total shots With Liverpool fancied to win a few corners, backing one of their centre-backs to register a shot looks a decent angle. Virgil van Dijk is a handful at attacking set-pieces, and is averaging 1.25 shots per 95 minutes, so adding him to take one total shot seems sensible.