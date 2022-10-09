Jake Osgathorpe picks out the stats to include in a BuildABet for Arsenal v Liverpool on Sunday.
Liverpool lead the league in corners taken per game this season, averaging 7.9.
The Reds attacking patterns mean they get the ball in advanced wide areas regularly, meaning corners follow.
Arsenal play a high line under Mikel Arteta, and Liverpool, who like to play direct at times, have been one of the most flagged teams this season.
The Reds have been called for offside 17 times so far this term, an average of 2.4 per game.
Gabriel Jesus is a man in form, and looks good for a few shots on target this weekend.
He has averaged 2.5 shots on target per home game in this Premier League season, and should be able to test Alisson given the defensive weaknesses of the visitors.
With Liverpool fancied to win a few corners, backing one of their centre-backs to register a shot looks a decent angle.
Virgil van Dijk is a handful at attacking set-pieces, and is averaging 1.25 shots per 95 minutes, so adding him to take one total shot seems sensible.
Granit Xhaka is getting in more advanced areas due to the tactical shift at Arsenal, and he looks good to register a shot on Sunday.
The Swiss midfielder scored last week against Spurs, and is averaging 1.24 shots per 95 minutes. The fact he loves a pop from distance is a huge plus in this leg of the bet builder.
Odds correct at 1116 BST 07/10/22)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.