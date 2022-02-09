A review of Wednesday's action in the Premier League, where Southampton picked up three points at Tottenham.

Tottenham 2-3 Southampton Infogol xG: 1.94 - 2.12 Southampton scored twice in two minutes to deal Tottenham’s top-four chances a bitter blow as they won a breathless game 3-2 in a rain-soaked north London. Spurs looked to be heading towards the points going into the final 10 minutes as a Jan Bednarek own goal and a Son Heung-min effort either side of Armando Broja’s strike gave them a 2-1 lead. But headed goals from Mohamed Elyounoussi and Che Adams in quick succession turned the game on its head and handed the win to the visitors, which on the balance of play was thoroughly deserved. Ralph Hasenhuttl’s men, who felt Son’s goal should have been ruled out for a foul, had Spurs on the rack for the majority of the first half and they deserved the luck they had in seeing Steven Bergwijn’s stoppage-time leveller ruled out for offside. They handed a first home defeat to Antonio Conte, whose side missed the chance to close the gap on the Champions League places to just a point.

Aston Villa 3-3 Leeds Infogol xG: 1.60 - 2.19 Diego Llorente earned Leeds a battling point in a breathless 3-3 draw at Aston Villa. The defender struck in the second half as the visitors hit back from 3-1 down. Philippe Coutinho pulled the strings in a whirlwind first half where he cancelled out Dan James’ opener before twice setting up Jacob Ramsey. James made it 3-2 before the break and Llorente ensured a pulsating game at Villa Park ended even. Ezri Konsa was also dismissed late on for a second yellow card for Villa but Leeds were unable to capitalise. The draw edged Marcelo Bielsa’s side, now with just three wins in their last 12 games, six points clear of the relegation zone and denied Villa a place in the Premier League’s top 10.

Philippe Coutinho had a part in all three Aston Villa goals tonight. He draws level with Manchester City's Jack Grealish for Premier League goal involvement this season (4) despite playing 13 games fewer.#AVFC pic.twitter.com/xdlpHxVpjf — Sporting Life Football & Infogol (@InfogolApp) February 9, 2022

Manchester City 2-0 Brentford Infogol xG: 2.03 - 0.55 Riyad Mahrez and Kevin De Bruyne were on target as Manchester City saw off Brentford to move 12 points clear at the Premier League summit. Mahrez rewarded City for a dominant first half with a 40th-minute penalty before De Bruyne sealed a comfortable 2-0 win at the Etihad Stadium after a Brentford error in the second half. City’s victory was their first in the competition for almost a month – although they played only one other fixture in that time – but put the pressure back on second-placed Liverpool ahead of their outing on Thursday. Brentford’s loss was their fifth in succession as their recent slump, after a bright opening to the campaign, continues. Their manager Thomas Frank will have been pleased with the discipline shown for large spells but ultimately, although City controlled the contest in almost all aspects, their own mistakes cost them.