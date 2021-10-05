We had our first managerial casualty of the season just before the international break, with Xisco Munoz being sacked by Watford (pretends to be shocked).

Premier League winning manager Claudio Ranieri is the man now tasked with keeping the Hornets up, but quite frankly given the Pozzo family's record when it comes to managerial sackings, it feels pretty unlikely that he'll see out the campaign. Despite that, it is Newcastle boss Steve Bruce who leads the way in the 'sack race' market after it reformed following Xisco's exit. But what do the stats say about the market favourites?

Premier League Next Manager To Leave (odds via Sky Bet) 3/1 - Steve Bruce

7/2 - Nuno Espirito Santo

5/1 - Claudio Ranieri

6/1 - Daniel Farke, Ole Gunner Solskjaer

8/1 - Ralph Hasenhuttl

10/1 - Bruno Lage

12/1 - Mikel Arteta

16/1 - Brendan Rodgers, Patrick Vieira Odds correct at 1630 (05/10/21)

Steve Bruce - 3/1 Newcastle remain winless through seven games in the Premier League this season, having collected three points from a possible 21. They have looked competitive in attack, spearheaded by the tricky Allan Saint-Maximin in the absence of Callum Wilson, but defensively they have looked woeful - only Norwich have allowed more expected goals against (xGA) per game.

Bruce's side are firmly where they deserve to be according to the data (19th) and the toxicity that has engulfed the club for a number of years is approaching boiling point. But the question remains: is Mike Ashley willing to pull the trigger? Unless performances and results improve, he may have no other option. Their attack is the one bit of light for Newcastle, with their expected goals for (xGF) process ranking as the ninth best in the Premier League at 1.32 per game. The concern for the Geordie faithful is that their schedule up to the next international break (four games) ranks as the fifth-toughest according to the average Infogol forecast position of opponents. A hosting of Tottenham starts the run, before an away game against likely relegation rivals Crystal Palace, a home game against Chelsea and a trip to the Amex to face Brighton. Three of those sides are forecast to finish in the top half this season. Worrying times lie ahead for Newcastle, and it is no surprise that Sky Bet have cut them into an odds on 8/11 price to be relegated this season. Whether poor results in the next four games would be enough for Ashley to sack Bruce remains the key question, but Bruce is rightly the favourite in this market.

WHAT IS EXPECTED GOALS? USE xG TO INCREASE PROFITS IN FOOTBALL BETTING

Nuno Espirito Santo - 7/2 It has been an incredibly strange start to life as Tottenham boss for Nuno Espirito Santo, going from sitting top of the table at the end of August following three wins from three (conceding no goals) and winning manager of the month, to mid-table after losing three of four (conceding 10 goals). Spurs sit a lofty eighth in the Premier League table, but based on expected points (xPoints) they should occupy 17th. In short, they have been lucky. Performances have been poor overall, and if those same levels continue after the international break, expect to see them drop points regularly. Spurs rank 17th in terms of xGF per game with 1.14 and 18th in terms of xGA per game with 1.90. That xG process is what we would expect to see from a relegation candidate. It means that Tottenham have been on average 0.76 xG inferior to their opponents per game - which equates to around two big chances per game. And to hammer home just how poor Spurs have started under Nuno, their underlying metrics are all well down on what we saw under Jose Mourinho when they ranked as the 10th best team in 20/21 according to performance.

A trip to Newcastle after the break could be just the tonic they need, or a game to pile more pressure on Tottenham's newest Portuguese coach. After that, Spurs face three teams forecast to finish in the top half of the table, including Manchester United and Everton. Don't be surprised if Harry Kane and co. are in the bottom half heading into the next international break.

Claudio Ranieri - 5/1 If you've not been vaguely across the various comings and goings at Watford over the past decade or so, you could well be wondering how a man who has literally just been appointed could be third favourite to be the next to leave. 'Welcome to Vicarage Road, Claudio' - don't get too comfortable. Claudio Ranieri has been selected as the 14th permanent manager of the Pozzo family's nine-and-a-half-year ownership. They don't seem to care too much about the results, and sometimes it comes across as though they are hoping for three or four 'new manager bounces' across a season to help them earn promotion/stay in the top flight. But this time, anyway, it appears as though they may well have factored in data points (I hope!) when deciding to sack Xisco Munoz. Watford may be 14th in the table, but they are 18th on xPoints having played the easiest schedule according to average forecast position of opponents.

Ranieri faces a stiff task to keep the Hornets in the division. They look to be severely lacking at both ends of the pitch and have a tough four-game stretch before the next break, facing three teams forecast to finish in the top eight. If 'The Tinkerman' is still in a job come November, a run of Manchester United (h), Leicester (a), Chelsea (h) and Manchester City (h) awaits. In total, Watford are to face six of Infogol's forecast top eight in their next eight matches. 'Welcome back to the Premier League, Claudio' - really, don't get too comfortable.

Daniel Farke - 6/1 Norwich's continued struggles at this level have come as no surprise, with the Canaries again looking short of the requirements to be competitive in the top tier. I imagine that the hope was that they could do something Burnley-esque. When the Clarets went down in 2014/15 they kept Sean Dyche, bounced back immediately and have maintained Premier League status ever since, building for the long-term with continuity. Norwich did the first couple of bits, winning the Championship title, but despite spending cash in the transfer window they still look out of their depth. The question now becomes; Would a change of manager help improve their chances of survival? The Canaries are winless in 17 top-flight matches (across 19/20 and this season), collecting one point in that time. And it isn't a case of being unfortunate, they are just a bad team.

They rank bottom on every single metric, both attacking and defending, and while it has to be said that they have had a tough schedule - the third-most difficult according to average forecast position - performances against relegation candidates Watford and Burnley have been very poor. It doesn't get any easier, as they face Brighton (h), Chelsea (a), Leeds (h) and Brentford (a) before the next break - with those teams forecast to finish no lower than 13th. A change could well be needed in the dugout, and if they remain winless and bottom after those next four fixtures, then Daniel, I'm sorry to say it, but we could see Delia 'be 'avin you'.

Ole Gunner Solskjaer - 6/1 As Liam Kelly wrote a few weeks back, Ole is at the wheel - but he is driving in circles. Manchester United should have been top of the table give their schedule compared to their rivals, with United yet to play any of the so-called 'big six'. City have played at Tottenham, Leicester, Chelsea, Liverpool and hosted Arsenal. Liverpool have played both Chelsea and Manchester City, while leaders Chelsea have played at Arsenal, Liverpool and Spurs and hosted City.

United's process warrants them being in fourth, with City top and Liverpool second in the xPoints table. That is concerning for the bigger picture given how much tougher City's fixtures in particular have been - with United's xG process also inferior to those two. There continues to be very little improvement to be seen from their xG figures, and that falls at the feet of the manager. He is always going to be a manager under pressure given the high-profile job he is in and the expectations of the club, but despite him falling well below standards set, I can't see United sacking him anytime soon.

Next Permanent Manchester United Manager (odds via Sky Bet) 5/2 - Antonio Conte

5/1 - Mauricio Pochettino

6/1 - Brendan Rodgers

10/1 - Julen Lopetegui

12/1 - Laurent Blanc, Zinedine Zidane

14/1 - Erik ten Hag Odds correct at 1830 (05/10/21)

United have by far and away the most difficult schedule before the next break, with the average forecast position of their opponents being a lofty 4.3. In contrast, Chelsea have the easiest in the league (17.0). They face a trip to Leicester in the first game back, before hosting Liverpool, visiting Tottenham and welcoming neighbours City to Old Trafford. It doesn't get any tougher, and should they lose all four - which isn't beyond the realms of possibility - it would be difficult to make a case against sacking Ole. United need a better coach, but I struggle to envisage them sacking Ole, making the 6/1 price one to avoid.

Ralph Hasenhuttl - 8/1 I am a Ralph Hasenhuttl fan. I think he is a fantastic coach who just hasn't been supported by Southampton, and that is one of the reasons they remain winless this season. They finished last season horrendously and have since sold their best player (Danny Ings), so expectations for the Saints were already low heading into the new season, and they have picked up from where they left off. Saints have an easier run of fixtures approaching them after this break, the second easiest schedule according to average forecast position of opponents, so have a chance to turn things around. I think it is more likely that Hasenhuttl is hired by another club or leaves St. Mary's due to a lack of support than it is he gets sacked by Southampton. He is the most important man at the club, and will likely prove the difference between survival and relegation, but given the market is 'Next Manager To Leave' and not 'Next Manager To Be Sacked', the 8/1 available is somewhat attractive. Hasenhuttl won't get sacked by Saints, but if a vacancy opens up elsewhere across the continent, he will likely be a name near the top of managerial shortlists. Don't be surprised if a more ambitious club who have a vacancy comes calling in the next month.

Bruno Lage - 10/1 This seems a daft one to me given that Wolves are the new Brighton. For anyone who isn't familiar with what I am talking about; last season Brighton finished 16th but collected the 5th most xPoints - they were the data darlings and the leagues biggest underperformers. Wolves look to have taken that mantle this term, sitting third on xPoints but 12th in the actual table, with their xG process of +0.67 expected goal difference (xGD) per game bettered only by Manchester City and Liverpool.

For context, the team a place below them in the table Leicester are posting -0.63 xGD per game. What does this tell us then? Well, in short, it means that if Wolves continue in the same manner their results will start to reflect their positive performances, and they will ascend the table. In fact, their current process is better than what they managed under Nuno in both seasons they finished 7th in the Premier League, in 18/19 (+0.30) and 19/20 (+0.51). Lage and Wolves will be fine, especially as they have the sixth-kindest schedule over the next four gameweeks.

Mikel Arteta (12/1), Brendan Rodgers and Patrick Vieira (16/1) Mikel Arteta will likely be in the Arsenal job for some time, with the Spaniard overseeing a monstrous rebuilding project and having come out the other side of an early season storm. As Liam Kelly recently wrote, Arsenal are improving under Arteta and he deserves a long stint at the club to get them pointing in the right direction. Brendan Rodgers is an interesting one. Had he not overseen FA Cup and Community Shield wins, plus successive fifth placed finishes, he may be feeling the heat heading into this international break. The Foxes haven't got going at all this season, winning two of their seven league games and sitting 15th based on expected points. Only Watford and Norwich have performed worst in attack according to xGF per game, while the Foxes are also yet to win in their Europa League group.

Given what he has achieved, it is hard to see the Foxes parting ways with him, so the 16/1 is to be avoided. Having said that, this is the same club who sacked title winning Ranieri the season after the 5000/1 success. It is likely things will take a turn for the better at some point, but they face Manchester United and Arsenal in their next four matches, and an upturn relies upon their underlying process improving. Patrick Vieira was among the favourites to be sacked first at the start of the season - a la Frank de Boer - but he looks to be taking Crystal Palace in a positive direction according to both the eye test and the underlying numbers. He's best swerved in this market, until the next break at least, with Palace facing key home matches against Newcastle and Wolves in the next month.

