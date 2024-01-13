Premier League sack race odds: Roy Hodgson into favouritism as Vincent Kompany shortens

Despite his side not playing this weekend, Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson is now the solo favourite to be the next manager sacked.
Crystal Palace are on their winter break, but that hasn't stopped Hodgson shortening in the betting.
He went into the weekend as a joint-favourite in the sack race with Erik ten Hag at 15/8, but has now taken the solo lead at 7/4.
Reports were rife not too long ago that Steve Cooper would be in line to replace him.
Odds correct at 2000 GMT (13/01/24)
Eddie Howe saw his price drift as a result, despite his side losing 3-2 to Manchester City on Saturday.
Vincent Kompany was the only other manager to have shortened in the betting, moving from 13/2 on Friday into 5/1, no doubt as a result of his side's draw with fellow strugglers Luton.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org