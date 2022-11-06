Miguel Almiron scored his seventh goal in as many games for the Magpies’ first before both the floodgates and the skies opened up in the second half at St Mary’s.

Hasenhuttl’s side are in the Premier League relegation zone, calling his future with the club back into question and reigniting rumours about a possible departure date during or even before the World Cup break.

Asked if he’d just overseen his final match as Saints boss, he replied: “Do you know, I have taken a lot of decisions since I am here. The good thing is this one I don’t have to take.”

Southampton next host Sheffield Wednesday in a midweek Carabao Cup clash before travelling to Liverpool for their final league match before the World Cup.