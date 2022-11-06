Sporting Life
Ralph Hasenhuttl is under mounting pressure at Southampton

Premier League sack race odds: Ralph Hasenhüttl's Southampton future is in doubt

By Sporting Life
18:43 · SUN November 06, 2022

Ralph Hasenhuttl admitted his future at Southampton was out of his hands after his side lost 4-1 at home to Newcastle.

Miguel Almiron scored his seventh goal in as many games for the Magpies’ first before both the floodgates and the skies opened up in the second half at St Mary’s.

Hasenhuttl’s side are in the Premier League relegation zone, calling his future with the club back into question and reigniting rumours about a possible departure date during or even before the World Cup break.

Asked if he’d just overseen his final match as Saints boss, he replied: “Do you know, I have taken a lot of decisions since I am here. The good thing is this one I don’t have to take.”

Southampton next host Sheffield Wednesday in a midweek Carabao Cup clash before travelling to Liverpool for their final league match before the World Cup.

If the Austrian does manage to hold onto his position for those meetings, he knows he will have to overcome the pessimism increasingly plaguing him as he tries to reverse struggling Saints’ start to the season.

“No, at the moment,” he candidly replied to a reporter’s query about whether or not he could see a way out of the difficulties hampering his team.

“Because I cannot say that we don’t try a lot to change and to play football. I think we do it well, and we cannot say that the effort was not there. Until the last minute we tried and we were putting a lot of effort on the pitch.

“Everybody cannot say that the team is not fighting for it. But you know, we are not taking the reward for the effort we are putting on the pitch.”

FOOTBALL TIPS