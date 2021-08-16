Marcel Brands has left Everton as director of football after strong criticism from supporters and with Rafa Benitez 2/5 to be the next Premier League manager to be sacked.

The Dutchman had been at Goodison since 2018, playing a leading role in the Toffees' £300m spending spree during that time. But it failed to paid dividends, with Everton once again on the verge of changing manager. Brands signed a new three-year contract in April but poor recruitment in the past meant saw Benitez was only able to spend money one player after arriving in the summer - £1.7m on Demarai Gray - because of financial fair play restrictions.

After a strong start to the campaign, Everton's form has nosedived due to a mixture of injuries and a lack of suitable options with the Toffees' midweek defeat to Liverpool sparking angry scenes at Goodison Park. Pressure continues to mount on Benitez ahead of Monday's visit of Arsenal. They are 16th in the Premier League table having lost six of their las seven league games and they have won just once in 11 in all competitions.

