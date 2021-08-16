Marcel Brands has left Everton as director of football after strong criticism from supporters and with Rafa Benitez 1/2 to be the next Premier League manager to be sacked.

The Dutchman had been at Goodison since 2018, playing a leading role in the Toffees' £300m spending spree during that time. But it failed to paid dividends, with Everton once again on the verge of changing manager. Brands signed a new three-year contract in April but poor recruitment in the past meant saw Benitez was only able to spend money one player after arriving in the summer - £1.7m on Demarai Gray - because of financial fair play restrictions.

After a strong start to the campaign, Everton’s form nosedived due to a mixture of injuries and a lack of suitable options with the Toffees’ midweek defeat to Liverpool sparking angry scenes at Goodison Park. Pressure continued to mount on Benitez ahead of Monday's visit of Arsenal, only for Demarai Gray's stunning winner to ease both that and Benitez's price with it. They are up to 12th in the Premier League table as a result but now face trips to Crystal Palace and Chelsea, and have been drawn to face Hull away from home in the third round of the FA Cup next month. "I think it's very clear that (when) the fans, the players, everybody sticks together, we are stronger," Benitez told Sky Sports. "Everybody is really pleased - the fans, players, staff, everyone. Hopefully it's the right step forward." Next Premier League Manager to Leave (via Sky Bet) Rafael Benitez - 1/2

Ralph Hasenhuttl - 5/1

Claudio Ranieri - 9/1

Brendan Rodgers - 10/1

Marcelo Bielsa - 14/1

No Manager To Leave - 20/1 Odds correct at 2200 GMT (06/12/21)