Jurgen Klopp: Overseeing a change of approach at Anfield

Premier League sack race odds: Jurgen Klopp shortens after defeat

By Sporting Life
16:23 · SUN October 30, 2022

Jurgen Klopp has seen his price slashed after Liverpool were beaten by Leeds at Anfield.

The Liverpool supremo was priced as the 16/1 sixth favourite before a ball was kicked this weekend, but defeat at home has seen his price crash.

Klopp is now as short as 15/2 with Betfair, slotting in as the fourth-favourite for the boot.

Next Premier League Manager to Leave (via Betfair)

  • Ralph Hasenhuttl - 2/1
  • Jesse Marsch - 10/3
  • Steve Cooper - 11/2
  • Jurgen Klopp - 15/2
  • Graham Potter - 15/2
  • Brendan Rodgers - 11/1
  • Frank Lampard - 14/1

Odds correct at 1615 GMT (30/10/22)

The Reds have been well off their usual standards this season, particularly in defence, with Liverpool having allowed an average of 1.64 xGA per game, their highest average since Infogol started collecting data in 2014.

Liverpool xGA per game by season

Liverpool sit ninth in the table and some eight points behind the top four.

Leeds boss Jesse Marsch, who masterminded the win at Anfield, was the hot favourite to be the next manager sacked prior to the weekend at 4/7, but the win has seen his price drift slightly to 7/10.

He is still the warm favourite, but the win takes Leeds to 15th and eases pressure on the American. Ralph Hasenhuttl sandwiches Marsch and Klopp after Southampton suffered another defeat.

We may have seen Antonio Conte very short in this market had Tottenham not come from 2-0 down to beat Bournemouth, but that victory also takes some heat off the Italian.

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk
Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

