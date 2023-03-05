Over the last few hours money has come for West Ham boss David Moyes to be the next Premier League manager to be sacked, with the Scot now favourite in the market.

Less than 12 hours ago David Moyes was priced as the 2/1 second favourite to be the next manager to be sacked, but reports early on Sunday have seen him take over at the head of the betting. The Scot is now the 5/6 favourite, with his West Ham side just two points above the relegation zone following a 4-0 thrashing at Brighton on Saturday.

Next Premier League manager to leave (via Sky Bet) David Moyes - 5/6

Graham Potter - 2/1

Brendan Rodgers - 11/2

Gary O'Neil - 10/1

Steve Cooper - 16/1

Antonio Conte - 20/1

Patrick Vieira - 20/1

No manager to leave - 20/1 Odds correct at 1335 GMT (05/03/23)

Reports are already circling as to who his successor could be at West Ham, with Rafa Benitez leading that particular market. Graham Potter, whose Chelsea side won 1-0 against Leeds on Saturday, has been the favourite in the market for some time, but a positive result coupled with a poor one for the Hammers has seen the pair flip-flop overnight. Brendan Rodgers is the 11/2 third favourite with the Foxes only a point better off than West Ham, with Bournemouth boss Gary O'Neil at 10/1 with his side rock-bottom of the Premier League.