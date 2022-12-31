Toffees boss Frank Lampard had previously led the market, with pressure building further following defeat by bottom club Wolves on Boxing Day.

But Moyes' West Ham have now lost five straight league games, beaten 3-1 by Arsenal and then by Brentford since the World Cup.

The Scot was backed heavily in the transfer market summer as the Hammers not only held off interest in prized asset Declan Rice but spent big on Gianluca Scamacca, Maxwell Cornet, Thilo Kehrer, Flynn Downes and Lucas Paqueta - splashing out around £120m.

Thus far he has been unable to gel his new squad together, with West Ham 17th and just a point above the relegation zone. Everton sit a place and a point above them.