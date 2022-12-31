David Moyes is the even money favourite to be the next Premier League manager sacked after his side's 2-0 defeat at Brentford on Friday was followed by Everton's draw at Manchester City on New Year's Eve.
Toffees boss Frank Lampard had previously led the market, with pressure building further following defeat by bottom club Wolves on Boxing Day.
But Moyes' West Ham have now lost five straight league games, beaten 3-1 by Arsenal and then by Brentford since the World Cup.
The Scot was backed heavily in the transfer market summer as the Hammers not only held off interest in prized asset Declan Rice but spent big on Gianluca Scamacca, Maxwell Cornet, Thilo Kehrer, Flynn Downes and Lucas Paqueta - splashing out around £120m.
Thus far he has been unable to gel his new squad together, with West Ham 17th and just a point above the relegation zone. Everton sit a place and a point above them.
Odds correct at 1730 (31/12/22)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.