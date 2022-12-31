Sporting Life
West Ham boss David Moyes

Premier League sack race odds: David Moyes fav as Frank Lampard fights back

By Sporting Life
18:00 · SAT December 31, 2022

David Moyes is the even money favourite to be the next Premier League manager sacked after his side's 2-0 defeat at Brentford on Friday was followed by Everton's draw at Manchester City on New Year's Eve.

Toffees boss Frank Lampard had previously led the market, with pressure building further following defeat by bottom club Wolves on Boxing Day.

But Moyes' West Ham have now lost five straight league games, beaten 3-1 by Arsenal and then by Brentford since the World Cup.

The Scot was backed heavily in the transfer market summer as the Hammers not only held off interest in prized asset Declan Rice but spent big on Gianluca Scamacca, Maxwell Cornet, Thilo Kehrer, Flynn Downes and Lucas Paqueta - splashing out around £120m.

Thus far he has been unable to gel his new squad together, with West Ham 17th and just a point above the relegation zone. Everton sit a place and a point above them.

Next Premier League manager to leave odds (via Betfair)

  • Evens - David Moyes
  • 11/10 - Frank Lampard
  • 6/1 - Brendan Rodgers
  • 16/1 - Steve Cooper

Odds correct at 1730 (31/12/22)

Demarai Gray stunned Manchester City at The Etihad while Newcastle somehow failed to beat Leeds
ALSO READ: Our latest xG verdict

