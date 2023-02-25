Sporting Life
Chelsea boss Graham Potter

Premier League sack race: Graham Potter remains favourite to be next to go

By Tom Carnduff
22:27 · SAT February 25, 2023

Chelsea boss Graham Potter remains the odds-on favourite to be the next Premier League manager to leave their position.

Saturday's results kept the Blues in 10th position in the Premier League table ahead of Sunday's clash with Tottenham.

They can't move position whatever the outcome, although defeat will leave them 14 points adrift of the top-four.

Next Premier League manager to leave (odds via Sky Bet)

  • Graham Potter - 5/6
  • David Moyes - 2/1
  • Steve Cooper - 8/1
  • Gary O'Neil - 9/1
  • Antonio Conte - 14/1
  • Jurgen Klopp - 20/1
  • No manager to leave - 20/1
  • Ruben Selles - 20/1

Odds correct at 2225 GMT (25/02/23)

O'Neil remains an outsider

Bournemouth boss Gary O'Neil remains an outsider, despite the fact that his side suffered yet another defeat on Saturday.

The Cherries were well beaten by Manchester City in the evening kick-off, with Julian Alvarez, Erling Haaland and Phil Foden all on target for the champions in a 4-1 victory.

It means that Bournemouth have won just one of their last 11 games in all competitions, with eight defeats across that run.

Only Leicester (12) and Southampton (6) have returned fewer points than O'Neil's side (13) in home contests in the Premier League this season.

Speaking after Saturday's defeat, O'Neil said: “Not passing to them twice in our half would have been good.

Gary O'Neil

“I thought the performance was decent. We got punished for a couple of mistakes.

“I thought we were on the front foot. Apart from the scoreline, I thought it was uncomfortable for Man City.

“I thought we gave it a real good go, but we got heavily punished for a couple of mistakes. We didn’t make the most of our opportunities. There was lots to be positive about.”

Bournemouth travel to Arsenal in their next fixture, before welcoming Liverpool - with a 9-0 defeat in the reverse fixture between the two sides.

