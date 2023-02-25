Chelsea boss Graham Potter remains the odds-on favourite to be the next Premier League manager to leave their position.

Saturday's results kept the Blues in 10th position in the Premier League table ahead of Sunday's clash with Tottenham. They can't move position whatever the outcome, although defeat will leave them 14 points adrift of the top-four.

Next Premier League manager to leave (odds via Sky Bet) Graham Potter - 5/6

David Moyes - 2/1

Steve Cooper - 8/1

Gary O'Neil - 9/1

Antonio Conte - 14/1

Jurgen Klopp - 20/1

No manager to leave - 20/1

Ruben Selles - 20/1 Odds correct at 2225 GMT (25/02/23)

O'Neil remains an outsider Bournemouth boss Gary O'Neil remains an outsider, despite the fact that his side suffered yet another defeat on Saturday. The Cherries were well beaten by Manchester City in the evening kick-off, with Julian Alvarez, Erling Haaland and Phil Foden all on target for the champions in a 4-1 victory. It means that Bournemouth have won just one of their last 11 games in all competitions, with eight defeats across that run. Only Leicester (12) and Southampton (6) have returned fewer points than O'Neil's side (13) in home contests in the Premier League this season. Speaking after Saturday's defeat, O'Neil said: “Not passing to them twice in our half would have been good.