Frank Lampard has been backed into 1/2 to be the next manager sacked after his side conceded a late winner to Wolves on Boxing Day.
The pressure was mounting on Lampard heading into the World Cup break with his Everton team losing five of seven, and it has rocketed up again after defeat to bottom side Wolves in the first game back.
Boos were ringing out around Goodison Park post-match after the 95th minute goal condemned the Toffees to a late defeat, with the loss leaving the side just a place and point above the relegation zone and their Boxing Day opponents.
Odds correct at 2230 (26/12/22)
Lampard is now 1/2 to be the next manager to go, while David Moyes, who's West Ham side sit 16th, is the second favourite.
Brendan Rodgers has shortened a tad after Leicester's home hammering at the hands of Newcastle, but the market strongly fancies it to be Lampard who parts ways with his club next.
