Frank Lampard has been backed into 1/2 to be the next manager sacked after his side conceded a late winner to Wolves on Boxing Day.

The pressure was mounting on Lampard heading into the World Cup break with his Everton team losing five of seven, and it has rocketed up again after defeat to bottom side Wolves in the first game back. Boos were ringing out around Goodison Park post-match after the 95th minute goal condemned the Toffees to a late defeat, with the loss leaving the side just a place and point above the relegation zone and their Boxing Day opponents.

Next Premier League manager to leave odds (via Betfair) 1/2 - Frank Lampard

9/2 - David Moyes

5/1 - Brendan Rodgers

14/1 - Steve Cooper

16/1 - Graham Potter

18/1 - Bar Odds correct at 2230 (26/12/22)