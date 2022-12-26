Sporting Life
Frank Lampard shakes hands with Nathan Patterson

Premier League sack race: Frank Lampard short favourite, David Moyes second fav

By Sporting Life
22:23 · MON December 26, 2022

Frank Lampard has been backed into 1/2 to be the next manager sacked after his side conceded a late winner to Wolves on Boxing Day.

The pressure was mounting on Lampard heading into the World Cup break with his Everton team losing five of seven, and it has rocketed up again after defeat to bottom side Wolves in the first game back.

Boos were ringing out around Goodison Park post-match after the 95th minute goal condemned the Toffees to a late defeat, with the loss leaving the side just a place and point above the relegation zone and their Boxing Day opponents.

Next Premier League manager to leave odds (via Betfair)

  • 1/2 - Frank Lampard
  • 9/2 - David Moyes
  • 5/1 - Brendan Rodgers
  • 14/1 - Steve Cooper
  • 16/1 - Graham Potter
  • 18/1 - Bar

Odds correct at 2230 (26/12/22)

Lampard is now 1/2 to be the next manager to go, while David Moyes, who's West Ham side sit 16th, is the second favourite.

Brendan Rodgers has shortened a tad after Leicester's home hammering at the hands of Newcastle, but the market strongly fancies it to be Lampard who parts ways with his club next.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

FOOTBALL TIPS