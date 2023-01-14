Frank Lampard is the clear favourite in the Premier League sack race betting after another Everton defeat.

Lampard's Toffees were beaten 2-1 at home to fellow strugglers Southampton, that coming after taking the lead in the first-half. The result left Everton 19th in the Premier League table - with three wins the fewest of any side in England's top-flight this season. Saturday's result made it nine competitive games in a row without victory, and just five points gained from their last possible 30 in the league.

Next Premier League manager to leave (via Sky Bet) Frank Lampard - 8/13

Graham Potter - 4/1

David Moyes - 5/1

Brendan Rodgers - 8/1

Gary O'Neil - 10/1

Jesse Marsch - 12/1 Odds correct at 1735 GMT (14/01/23)

Before their contest against Southampton, Everton made the unprecedented step of ordering all board members not to attend on 'safety grounds'. Supporters of the club have been vocal in their protests, with 'sack the board' chants frequent at recent games involving Lampard's side. NSNOW, the group organising the protest – which is being backed by more than 67 fan and social media groups plus 21 official supporter clubs – have condemned the threats made against current board members. A statement read: “Everyone involved in our campaign and indeed every reasonable Evertonian utterly and completely condemn any threats to any Everton employee and/or officials and directors of the club.” On the pitch, only Wolves have scored fewer goals than Lampard's men this season, but their defensive record has given them a better goal difference (-11) than some of those around them in the standings.