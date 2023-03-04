Chelsea boss Graham Potter remains the odds-on favourite to be the next Premier League manager to leave their position.

His Blues side beat Leeds 1-0 in their meeting on Saturday, a result that ended a run of six games without a win in all competitions. It hasn't done enough to move him out of favouritism in the market though, with Chelsea set to meet Borussia Dortmund in a must-win Champions League contest next week.

Next Premier League manager to leave (via Sky Bet) Graham Potter - 4/5

David Moyes - 2/1

Brendan Rodgers - 11/2

Gary O'Neil - 10/1

Antonio Conte - 16/1

Steve Cooper - 16/1 Odds correct at 1950 GMT (04/03/23)

"The boys are giving everything,” Potter said after overseeing their win at Stamford Bridge. "We’re playing against one of the best teams in the league in terms of intensity. If the game starts to become Hawaii football, up and down, it can be a challenge for us. "But they stuck at it. The crowd were great, they want us to do well. They want us to win with more comfort, and we all want that. But the moment we’re in, it’s not so easy to do." Moyes follows in second-favourite

West Ham boss David Moyes has been backed into 2/1 second-favourite in the market. Pressure continues to mount after his side were well beaten in a 4-0 thrashing at Brighton on Saturday. The Hammers remain two points above the relegation zone in the Premier League table, but they are still in the Europa Conference League and face AEK Larnaca in midweek. Former Everton, Liverpool and Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez finds himself as the clear favourite to become the next manager of the Hammers.