The league said the new rules would take effect ahead of the next Premier League fixture, the rearranged match between Burnley and Watford on February 5.

Aston Villa chief executive Christian Purslow told The Times last week that the rules were not fit for purpose, while Tottenham expressed their disappointment at the league’s decision to grant a postponement request to Arsenal for the north London derby, which was due to be played on January 16.

The Premier League confirmed the change to the rules, which have been criticised in recent weeks, following a meeting of clubs on Wednesday.

Under the previous rules, if a club could not field 13 outfield players and a goalkeeper either from its squad list or its appropriately experienced under-21 players, the match would be postponed.

However, this could include absences unrelated to Covid-19, such as injury or international duty.

There have been 22 postponements in the Premier League under the coronavirus criteria since the Omicron variant led to an increase in cases among players and staff at top-flight clubs.

The Premier League also said on Wednesday that its Covid-19 emergency measures – which cover testing, treatment time, the wearing of face coverings and the observance of social distancing – will be reviewed weekly with a view to them expiring no later than February 28.

The updated league rules still allow the Premier League board to consider other factors when an application for a postponement is made, such as the status of any Covid-19 outbreak at a club and the proximity to the fixture in question, a club’s ability to safely prepare for a match and any advice from the UK Healthy and Security Agency or other public health bodies.