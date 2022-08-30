Premier League round-up as Chelsea suffer shock defeat to Southampton and Fulham beat Brighton, while Crystal Palace draw with Brentford and Leeds are held by Everton.

Southampton 2-1 Chelsea Romeo Lavia and Adam Armstrong condemned Chelsea to a 2-1 defeat as Southampton leapfrogged the lacklustre Blues in the Premier League. Teenage midfielder Lavia became the first player born in 2004 to score in the Premier League with a fine strike at St Mary’s Stadium, before Armstrong broke a 22-game duck as Saints stunned Chelsea. The visitors had led through Raheem Sterling’s third goal in two games, only for Southampton to turn the game on its head in a challenging night for Thomas Tuchel’s side.

Chelsea might be a team in transition with more big-name and big-money arrivals just around the corner courtesy of bullish new owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali. But the top-four-hunting Blues should still not be in the business of losing a clash like this against a remodelled and youthful, but admittedly gritty, Southampton. Ralph Hasenhuttl’s rejuvenated Saints jumped ahead of Chelsea into seventh place in the table, with a major win for the south coast men. The Blues were left to lick the wounds of two costly defeats on their travels, just five games into the new campaign.

Wednesday's Premier League Results Southampton 2-1 Chelsea

Fulham 2-1 Brighton

Crystal Palace 1-1 Brentford

Leeds 1-1 Everton

Fulham 2-1 Brighton Aleksandar Mitrovic bagged his 100th goal for Fulham on the way to a 2-1 Premier League win over Brighton & Hove Albion at Craven Cottage on Tuesday, bringing an end to the visitors' longest unbeaten run in the top flight. After a first half short on chances, Mitrovic broke the deadlock in the 48th minute when Neeskens Kebano swept the ball across the goalmouth for the powerful Serb to fire in at the far post. It was the striker's 100th goal for the Cottagers in all competitions.

⚽️📊| Premier League full-time results and xG totals:



Southampton 2-1 Chelsea (xG: 1.49-1.53)

Leeds 1-1 Everton (xG: 1.31-0.90)

Crystal Palace 1-1 Brentford (xG: 0.64-1.83)

Fulham 2-1 Brighton (xG: 1.08-1.86)

Fulham had the Seagulls reeling seven minutes later when Andreas Pereira crossed the ball in only for Lewis Dunk to deflect it heavily into his own net, piling the misery on Graham Potter's men. Brighton were thrown a lifeline just three minutes later, however, when Bobby De Cordova-Reid brought down Pervis Estupinan in the area, and Alexis Mac Allister smashed his penalty in high past the lunging Bernd Leno. The win lifts Marco Silva's Fulham to eight points from five games, while Brighton remain on 10 points ahead of a full slate of midweek fixtures. It also brings to an end Brighton's nine-match unbeaten run, their longest in the Premier League. Crystal Palace 1-1 Brentford Yoane Wissa headed a late equaliser after coming on a substitute to earn Brentford a share of the spoils in a 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Tuesday. Palace looked to be easing towards three points after in-form Wilfried Zaha's stunning opener in the 59th minute. Zaha cut in from the left to curl an unstoppable right-footed effort into the far corner, his fourth goal in the Premier League this season.

But Brentford hung in and Wissa was unmarked in the penalty area to salvage a point -- his effort standing after a VAR check for offside went in favour of the visitors. Brentford almost won it late on with Rico Henry having a great chance saved but Palace hung on.