The £12million January signing’s first Magpies goal cemented a 3-1 win over the Toffees and ensured Frank Lampard’s first league game as manager ended in defeat.

Newcastle 3-1 Everton (xG: 3.20-0.71) Frank Lampard loses his first Premier League match in charge of the Toffees, the result leaving the Merseyside club just a point ahead of the Magpies. pic.twitter.com/nlusDscZaf

Unfortunate first-half own goals from Jamaal Lascelles and Mason Holgate had left the sides locked together at the break, but it was Newcastle, who handed a debut to £35million new boy Bruno Guimaraes as a late substitute, who eventually got themselves over the line courtesy of Ryan Fraser’s scruffy strike and Trippier’s effort in front of a passionate crowd of 52,186 at St James’ Park.

The win – just their third of the campaign, but second in succession – left them just a point behind Merseyside club, who succumbed despite the introduction of newcomers Dele Alli and Donny van de Beek from the bench.

West Ham 1-0 Watford (xG: 1.03-0.33)

Jarrod Bowen’s second-half goal secured a much-needed victory for the top-four hopefuls, but the main talking point was the controversial inclusion of Kurt Zouma.

The French defender was named in the starting line-up despite a police enquiry into a video showing him dropping, kicking and slapping his pet cat, and despite the club insisting that it “unreservedly condemns the actions of our player”.