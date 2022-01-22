In the Carabao Cup earlier in the season David Moyes led the Hammers to their first win at the Red Devils since 2007 and he looked set to leave with a potentially vital point in the race for Champions League qualification.

Super-sub Marcus Rashford struck a dramatic stoppage-time winner as Manchester United broke West Ham hearts and lifted the roof off Old Trafford.

FT - Manchester United 1-0 West Ham (xG: 1.39-0.26) A last-gasp winner from Marcus Rashford sees Manchester United leapfrog West Ham and move into the top four. pic.twitter.com/nhcNGcfpW6

But United dug deep and secured victory with virtually the last kick of the game as Edinson Cavani crossed for fellow substitute Rashford to score in front of a rocking Stretford End to seal a 1-0 win.

It was a memorable end to what looked set to end in a drab goalless draw between two sides that failed to muster a shot on target between them in the first half.

Leeds 0-1 Newcastle

Jonjo Shelvey’s second-half free-kick clinched Newcastle a 1-0 win at Leeds as their Premier League survival bid received a major boost.

Shelvey curled home the only goal from 20 yards in the 75th minute and Newcastle were rewarded for their lung-busting effort with just their second win of the season.

Eddie Howe’s side were under the cosh for long spells at Elland Road but ran themselves ragged to deny Leeds a third straight league victory and climb to within a point of safety with a game in hand on fourth-bottom Norwich.

Back-to-back league wins had lifted Leeds nine points clear of the bottom three and they are now looking back over their shoulder after being punished for failing to cash in on their earlier dominance.

Brentford 1-2 Wolves

Ruben Neves fired Wolves to a 2-1 Premier League victory at Brentford in a match dogged by delays including a 20-minute stoppage for a drone flying overhead.

There were crazy scenes at Brentford’s Community Stadium as both sets of players were forced off the pitch while the drone hovered above.

The flying nuisance eventually buzzed off to allow play to get back under way, and Joao Moutinho put Wolves ahead before Ivan Toney equalised.

But Neves brought the Bees crashing back down to earth as his late strike condemned them to a sixth defeat in seven league matches.

There was a sour ending for Brentford manager Thomas Frank, who was sent off for confronting referee Peter Bankes at the final whistle.