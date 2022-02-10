Liverpool cruised to a win over Leicester City while 10-man Arsenal edged past Wolves on Thursday night.

Liverpool 2-0 Leicester Liverpool forward Diogo Jota went past 100 career club goals as his double in a 2-0 win over Leicester outshone Mohamed Salah’s homecoming. Jota has now scored in 18 different Premier League games for the Reds, of which they have won 15 and drawn three, and he is proving an integral part of the club’s challenge on four fronts. His first on Thursday took him into three figures, the second late on was his eighth against Leicester.

Diogo Jota's striking instincts are incredible! 💯



A quick swivel and he finds the bottom corner.



He gets his brace for the night and Liverpool get a well deserved second goal ✌️ pic.twitter.com/f3ZU7dUZbC — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 10, 2022

The return of beaten Africa Cup of Nations finalist Salah came from the bench, but it received the loudest cheers of the night when he eventually arrived just before the hour. By then the home side had been leading for 24 minutes courtesy of Jota’s close-range strike after Foxes goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel could only parry Virgil Van Dijk’s header Liverpool dominated throughout with new signing Luis Diaz seeing the Leicester goalkeeper deny him a goal in front of the Kop before Jota’s smart shot on the turn found its way under the Denmark international late on.

Wolves 0-1 Arsenal Gabriel Magalhaes breathed fresh life into Arsenal’s Champions League hopes as the 10-man Gunners hung on for a gritty win at Wolves. The defender’s first-half winner settled an ill-tempered game with the visitors earning a 1-0 victory. Gabriel Martinelli was sent off for two yellow cards within seconds of each other – the Gunners’ fourth dismissal in their last six games – after two quickfire fouls in the second half. Wolves could not take advantage, though, and lost ground on the visitors, who climb to fifth in the Premier League, in the race for Europe.

Wolves 0-1 Arsenal (xG: 0.97-1.44)

Gunners grab first win in 2022. pic.twitter.com/VBzCHltd4Q — Sporting Life Football & Infogol (@InfogolApp) February 10, 2022

Arsenal moved above Manchester United with their first win since Boxing Day and are now a point behind West Ham with two games in hand. In contrast, it was a damaging blow at the start of a run for eighth-placed Wolves which is likely to decide their season. They face a rearranged trip to the Emirates later this month while also playing fellow European hopefuls Tottenham, Leicester and West Ham.