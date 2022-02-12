Rodrigo hit the hosts’ bar in between and did so again late in the first half, before Richarlison’s 78th-minute strike deflected in off Gordon to wrap up the victory for Lampard’s men.

The Toffees went 2-0 up in the first half via headers from Coleman and fellow defender Keane in the 10th and 23rd minutes respectively.

Everton moved five points clear of the relegation zone as goals from Seamus Coleman, Michael Keane and Anthony Gordon steered them to a 3-0 win over Leeds in their first Premier League home game under Frank Lampard.

‣ Three goals scored ‣ Clean sheet ‣ Restricted Leeds to low quality chances (<0.35 xGA) ‣ Richarlison back on the score sheet ‣ Impressive displays from Gordon, Keane, Holgate, Iwobi & more What a way for Frank Lampard to get his first PL win as Everton boss at Goodison 👏 pic.twitter.com/RI4CxOJB8Q

Watford 0-2 Brighton

Neal Maupay and Adam Webster were on target as Brighton saw off a Watford side yet to score a goal under new manager Roy Hodgson.

In a game of few chances, Maupay volleyed past Ben Foster just before the break to give the Seagulls a deserved advantage before Webster poked the ball home 10 minutes from time to make it 2-0.

The Hornets went into the weekend in the 19th place but much of the early optimism after Hodgson guided the club to a first clean sheet in the league this term with a 0-0 draw in his opening match at Burnley appears to be fading.

Watford have now yet to score in the three matches since the former England manager took the helm and have just one point to show for it.

Brighton, however, moved closer to consolidating their place in the top half of the table and remain unbeaten in the Premier League since December 15.

Brentford 0-0 Crystal Palace

Christian Eriksen got the biggest cheer of the day before Brentford were held to a goalless draw by Crystal Palace.

Eriksen was introduced to the Bees supporters on the pitch ahead of kick-off, eight months to the day since his cardiac arrest at Euro 2020.

The Denmark international, who has signed a six-month deal with Brentford, is expected to play in a behind-closed-doors friendly next week before a potential debut at Arsenal next Saturday.

On this evidence that first appearance cannot come too soon after a bore draw crying out for someone of Eriksen’s creativity and craft.

Brentford did at least end a run of five straight defeats to leave Palace still searching for their first league win of 2022.