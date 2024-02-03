Premier League round-up: Goals galore as Newcastle & Luton draw 4-4

Newcastle 4-4 Luton Newcastle and Luton shared the spoils in an eight goal thriller, the pair trading blows in a scintilating match. The hosts took the lead through Sean Longstaff after just seven minutes, before Gabriel Osho levelled for Luton. Longstaff grabbed his second just minutes later, but the game was all square at the break after Ross Barkley scored. Luton then went 4-2 ahead thanks to goals from Carlton Morris and Elijah Adebayo, but Newcastle managed to dig themsleves out of that hole with goals from Kieran Trippier and Harvey Barnes.

The chances continued to flow for the hosts, with Jacob Murphy squandering a huge opportunity to take all three points at the back post late on. A draw leaves Newcastle ninth, but it sees Luton jump out of the relegation zone and into 16th, hopping over both Everton and Nottingham Forest.

Brighton 4-1 Crystal Palace Brighton bounced back emphatically from midweek defeat at Luton by trouncing Crystal Palace at the Amex. The Seagulls piled the pressure on Eagles boss Roy Hodgson with a rampant first half that saw them 3-0 to the good after goals from Lewis Dunk (3rd minute), Jack Hinshelwood (33rd) and Facundo Buonanotte (34th). It went from bad to worst for Hodgson too, who brought Michael Olise off the bench at half-time only for him come off 10 minutes later having aggravated his injury further.

Michael Olise comes off injured for Palace

The visitors did get on the scoresheet through Jean-Phillipe Mateta, before Joao Pedro put the icing on the cake with a goal late on. Palace are now just five points above the drop zone, Brighton one point off the top six.

Burnley 2-2 Fulham Burnley new-boy David Datro Fofana came off the bench to rescue a point for relegation-threatened Burnley against Fulham. The Cottagers were two-up after 21 minutes, goals from Joao Palhinha and Rodrigo Muniz leaving the Clarets staring down the barrel of another home defeat.