Manchester City handed out a seven-goal hammering to Leeds in what was the Yorkshire side's heaviest Premier League defeat, while earlier Aston Villa eased past Norwich.
Kevin De Bruyne struck twice as Manchester City sent Pep Guardiola’s Premier League goal tally hurtling past 500 with a stunning 7-0 demolition of Leeds.
Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Riyad Mahrez, John Stones and Nathan Ake also got on the scoresheet as the champions swatted aside the West Yorkshire outfit with embarrassing ease at the Etihad Stadium.
In the process they registered their 500th Premier League goal under Guardiola in just the Spaniard’s 207th game. It was a new record for the competition, eclipsing the previous fastest mark of 234 games by Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.
More importantly for Guardiola, it was a seventh successive victory that extended City’s lead at the top of the table to four points, applying pressure to rivals Liverpool and Chelsea ahead of their games on Thursday.
Aston Villa inflicted more misery on old boss Dean Smith after goals by Jacob Ramsey and Ollie Watkins consigned Norwich to a 2-0 defeat at Carrow Road.
Sacked by the Midlands club in November, Smith was looking to get one over his former side and boost the Canaries’ survival hopes but the hosts suffered a third Premier League defeat in a row.
Ramsey, who had been given his Villa debut by the Norwich boss, opened the scoring in the 34th minute and Watkins wrapped up the victory late on to make it four victories out of six under their new boss Steven Gerrard.