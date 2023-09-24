Premier League round-up: Chelsea lose again, Liverpool and Brighton win again

Mauricio Pochettino's men went down 1-0 at Stamford Bridge, with Ollie Watkins' 73rd minute goal enough for the visitors.

Malo Gusto saw red in the 58th minute after a VAR review to make Chelsea's task all the harder on the day, and Villa took advantage.

The result sees Unai Emery's men move up to sixth having won four of their six league games to date, with Chelsea down in 14th after just one win in their opening games, which came against Luton.

Elsewhere, Liverpool moved second with a 3-1 win over West Ham in a dominant display.

The Reds racked up over 3.0 xG, with goals from Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez and substitute Diogo Jota seeing Jurgen Klopp's men register a fifth win in six.

Brighton moved now sit third thanks to a come-from-behind win over Bournemouth, goals again flowing for Roberto De Zerbi's men.

Dominic Solanke opened the scoring for the visitors before a Milos Kerkez own goal and a Kaoru Mitoma brace turned the game on its head and gave the hosts the win.