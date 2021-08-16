Chelsea beat Southampton to go top of the Premier League, while Leeds got their first win of the season and Norwich got their first point of the campaign.

Chelsea 3-1 Southampton Infogol xG: CHE 3.44 - 1.48 SOU Chelsea went top of the Premier League with a 3-1 victory over Southampton at Stamford Bridge. The home side went ahead thanks to defender Trevoh Chalobah. Ruben Loftus-Cheek flicked on a corner for Chalobah to head past Alex McCarthy. Timo Werner had a goal ruled out by VAR shortly before half-time, and Southampton capitalised through James Ward-Prowse’s penalty on the hour mark. But then Ward-Prowse was sent off with 15 minutes remaining for a late challenge on Jorginho and the visitors could not hold on. Werner tapped in his side’s second goal and Ben Chilwell made the points safe with a minute remaining.

Leeds 1-0 Watford Infogol xG: LEE 1.49 - 0.24 WAT Diego Llorente’s first-half strike secured dominant Leeds a 1-0 win against Watford and their first Premier League victory of the season. The Spain defender marked his return to action after a three-game injury lay-off with his second goal for Leeds following a corner in the 18th minute. Leeds, as usual, created and wasted a hatful of chances, and the full-time whistle at Elland Road was celebrated wildly by home fans in a crowd of 36,261. It was Leeds’ first league win in seven top-flight matches this season, yet it should have been by a much bigger margin.

Wolves 2-1 Newcastle Infogol xG: WOL 0.94 - 1.04 NEW Hwang Hee-chan’s brace inspired Wolves and sunk winless Newcastle to pile the pressure on Magpies boss Steve Bruce. The striker scored Wolves’ first home goals in the Premier League this season as Bruno Lage’s improving side bagged a 2-1 win.

Jeff Hendrick’s first-half leveller briefly threatened to upset the hosts’ momentum but they have now won three of their last four top flight games which threaten to ignite their season. It was not a classic performance but it was good enough to beat the Magpies, who are still searching for their first win of the season and slipped to second bottom. Bruce would have left frustrated after a tight game yet there was little suggestion Newcastle will avoid a relegation battle this term.

Burnley 0-0 Norwich Infogol xG: BUR 0.84 - 0.70 NOR Burnley and Norwich saw their winless starts to the Premier League continue as they fought out a goalless draw which at least provided a first point of the season for the Canaries. The first 0-0 draw between these clubs – after 44 meetings in all competitions – neatly summed up how their seasons are going to date. Sean Dyche celebrated 400 games in charge of the Clarets and there was a first Burnley clean sheet of the campaign but those were among the few positive statistics on an afternoon when they extended a club-record winless home run to 14 matches. Norwich at least ended their miserable run of 16 straight defeats in the top flight but there was little on show at Turf Moor to hint a radical change of fortunes is imminent. The form of both sides coming into the fixture suggests this could be a Championship fixture next season and it played out like one for much of the afternoon with a lack of quality on show.