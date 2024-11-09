Premier League round-up: Brentford beat Bournemouth; Wolves secure vital win

The Bees needed a response after Fulham’s Harry Wilson scored twice in second-half added-time to stun them in the Premier League last time out.

And after Evanilson took advantage of a Sepp van Den Berg error to give the Cherries an early lead, Wissa’s header brought parity in west London.

Justin Kluivert’s finish from inside the six-yard box saw Bournemouth go ahead once more after the break, but a Brentford double from Mikkel Damsgaard and Wissa’s second put the match to bed.

Wolves secured a much-needed first win of the Premier League season as goals from Pablo Sarabia and Matheus Cunha earned them a 2-0 victory over fellow strugglers Southampton.

The result relieved the pressure on Gary O’Neil, but questions remain on Russell Martin’s future after defeat left them bottom of the table heading into the November international break.

O’Neil made the brave call of handing Sarabia another start following his tough outing against Crystal Palace, but he repaid that trust when he put Wolves ahead.

Ryan Manning thought he grabbed an equaliser for the visitors until VAR intervened and a toothless Southampton attack failed to register a shot on target throughout the contest.

Cunha’s stunning strike then sealed their first win and clean sheet of the season.

Wilson seals deserved Fulham win

Harry Wilson came off the bench and made it three goals in two Premier League games to consign 10-man Crystal Palace to a 2-0 defeat at Selhurst Park.

Emile Smith Rowe, born in nearby Thornton Heath, opened the scoring two minutes into first-half stoppage time and had a second chalked off after the restart.

Oliver Glasner’s already-depleted squad held strong but were dealt a significant blow when Daichi Kamada was sent off for a poor challenge in the 76th minute.

Wilson, who scored a game-winning stoppage-time brace on Monday against Brentford, cushioned the Cottagers’ lead with his first touch in the 83rd minute.

Jordan Pickford earned Everton a point from a stodgy 0-0 stalemate with fellow strugglers West Ham.

The England goalkeeper kept out efforts from Jarrod Bowen and Guido Rodriguez and made a stunning late save from Danny Ings as the Toffees bounced back from last weekend’s defeat at Southampton with a gutsy goalless draw.

Crysencio Summerville had West Ham’s best chance when he rattled a post, but in truth neither side deserved a win from a joyless encounter desperately lacking in quality.