Premier League round-up: Arsenal lose at Fulham, Tottenham beat Bournemouth

Arsenal's week went from bad to worst, as they followed up a 2-1 defeat to West Ham with a loss at Fulham with the same scoreline.
The Gunners took the lead through Bukayo Saka's goal before Raul Jimenez - returning from a three match ban - levelled things up for the hosts.
The Cottagers took the lead in the 59th minute through Bobby De Cordova-Reid, and Arsenal struggled to carve out any opportunities after going behind.
Having been top at Christmas, Mikel Arteta's side now find themselves behind Manchester City and in fourth, winless in three ahead of gameweek 21, while Fulham snapped a three match losing streak but remain 13th.
Tottenham bounced back from defeat at Brighton with a deserved win over Bournemouth, as despite being out-shot 12-24, the hosts generated the better quality of chances.
The Cherries were in the ascendancy for most of the game, but struggled to carve out too many clear cut chances, and were punished on the counter attack by a ruthless Spurs team.
Pape Matar Sarr (9th minute) and Heung-min Son (72nd) put Spurs 2-0 up before Richarlison scored in the 80th minute to put the game to bed, before Alex Scott scored a consolation for the visitors.
Ange Postecoglou's side stay fifth but are now just one point off Arsenal and three off the top of the table, while Bournemouth sit 12th.
