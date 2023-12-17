Sporting Life
Arsenal and Aston Villa both win

Premier League round-up: Arsenal and Aston Villa win again to keep pace at the top

By Sporting Life
16:31 · SUN December 17, 2023

Arsenal 2-0 Brighton

Arsenal became the first team to keep a league clean sheet against Brighton in 32 matches on their way to a dominant win at the Emirates.

The Gunners were in charge from the off, and created plenty of good openings in the first half without testing the Seagulls goalkeeper, but early in the second half Gabriel Jesus opened the scoring and the hosts never looked back.

Arsenal 2-0 Brighton

Brighton were kept at arms length throughout the contest, but did carve out one big chance late on, when Pascal Gross missed from only a few yards out.

Five minutes later, Arsenal wrapped up the points through Kai Havertz to move top of the table for the time being, ahead of a visit to Liverpool next week.

Brentford 1-2 Aston Villa

Aston Villa came from behind to beat Brentford in a fiery contest in London.

The Bees took the lead on the stroke of half time through Keane Lewis-Potter, with the hosts limiting Villa impressively in the opening 45.

Then the game turned on it's head in the 71st minute, as Brentford centre-back Ben Mee was sent off after a VAR review.

Alex Moreno equalised for the visitors just seven minutes later, and Ollie Watkins completed the turnaround seven minutes after that, netting the eventual winner against his former club.

The action didn't stop there though, with eight yellow cards coming after the 85th minute goal, and a second red card of the match, with Villa's Boubacar Kamara given his marching orders.

The win leaves Villa within a point of Arsenal and sees them move four points above reigning champions Manchester City and five above fifth-placed Tottenham.

West Ham 3-0 Wolves

A first-half brace from Mohammed Kudus helped West Ham make it seven wins from nine matches with a 3-0 victory over Wolves.

West Ham 3-0 Wolves

Summer recruit Kudus scored against Freiburg on Thursday to help David Moyes’ team top their Europa League group and this latest result was further evidence the recent thrashing at Fulham was an anomaly.

Kudus’ third and fourth goals in his last five matches set West Ham on their way and, while Wolves attacker Pablo Sarabia had a 58th-minute effort ruled out for a marginal offside by VAR Jarred Gillett, the hosts deserved their victory, with Jarrod Bowen rounding off the scoring 16 minutes from time.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

