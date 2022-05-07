A review of Saturday's action in the Premier League, where Watford's relegation was confirmed following defeat to Crystal Palace.

Crystal Palace 1-0 Watford Infogol xG: 2.40 - 0.48 A first-half penalty from Wilfried Zaha confirmed Watford’s relegation from the Premier League as they lost 1-0 to Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park. The Hornets already needed a miracle to survive but it was old nemesis Zaha who had the decisive say to ensure his former manager Roy Hodgson endured an unhappy return to south London. Hodgson, who received a CBE at Buckingham Palace in midweek, saw his 19th-placed side struggle throughout and defeat confirmed they will be back in the Sky Bet Championship next season with Hassane Kamara also sent off to further blight a bad day for the club. Defeat at home to Burnley last weekend had virtually confirmed the Hornets’ instant return to the second tier, which meant the veteran manager went back to his previous stomping ground on a sour note. It was last May when the ex-England boss revealed his intention to walk away from management for good and while a reduced crowd of 6,500 spectators – due to coronavirus restrictions – bid farewell to him in a 3-1 loss to Arsenal at the end of last season, this occasion at least enabled the 74-year-old to take in a sold-out Selhurst Park for one final time.

Chelsea 2-2 Wolves Infogol xG: 1.95 - 1.93 Todd Boehly was left with his head in his hands as Chelsea relinquished a Romelu Lukaku-inspired two-goal lead to slip to a 2-2 Premier League draw with Wolves. Visiting captain Conor Coady rescued a point with an added-time header for Wolves to stun the Blues, who had stormed into a 2-0 second-half lead through Lukaku’s smart double. Incoming Chelsea owner Boehly was on hand at Stamford Bridge just hours after signing a purchase agreement to buy the west London club from Roman Abramovich. The 46-year-old US tycoon was left bemused by VAR, delighted by Lukaku’s return to form – his first league goals since December – and then deflated by the Blues allowing a winning position to slip away. Chelsea’s club-record £98million signing Lukaku’s brace should have won the day for the Blues but Wolves had other ideas, with Francisco Trincao and then Coady turning the match on its head. Trincao’s fine 18-yard effort dragged Wolves back into the contest, with the 22-year-old fearing he had blown it by skewing wide from an even better chance. Coady came to his team-mate and Wolves’ rescue, however, nodding home Chiquinho’s cross to floor a stupefied Chelsea.

Burnley 1-3 Aston Villa Infogol xG: 1.58 - 1.58 Mike Jackson suffered his first defeat in caretaker charge of Burnley as a 3-1 loss to Aston Villa deepened the Clarets’ relegation worries. Steven Gerrard did both Everton and Leeds a big favour as his side ripped Burnley apart – Emi Buendia made the most of only his second start since February with a goal and an assist, Danny Ings haunted his former employers with a fourth goal in four against them, and Ollie Watkins applied the killer blow. Substitute Maxwel Cornet thumped home a stoppage-time consolation goal for Burnley but the damage had already been done – perhaps doubly so with key defender James Tarkowski hobbling off in the second half. Jackson had taken an unlikely 10 points from a possible 12 since replacing the sacked Sean Dyche last month but a fourth straight victory – which would have matched Dyche’s tally all season – proved well beyond his side as Villa, who sent Norwich down last weekend, were clinical in front of goal. Defeat means Burnley could end the weekend back in the bottom three if Leeds and Everton can pick up points from tough fixtures away to Arsenal and Leicester respectively on Sunday.