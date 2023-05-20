Nottingham Forest secured Premier League survival, while Roberto Firmino was Liverpool's hero in his final game at Anfield.

Nottingham Forest 1-0 Arsenal Manchester City became Premier League champions after Arsenal lost 1-0 at Nottingham Forest, who secured their top-flight status in style. The Gunners, who were insatiable for most of the campaign, had spent 248 days on top of the table and held an eight-point lead over City in March, but an alarming slide saw them overtaken by Pep Guardiola’s relentless juggernaut. And Taiwo Awoniyi’s first-half goal for Forest at a raucous City Ground ensured Guardiola’s side will lift the title for a fifth time in six seasons with three games to spare. City’s champagne has been on ice for a couple of weeks as the Gunners, who also wilted badly at the end of last campaign, have won just two of their last eight Premier League games. However, they are confirmed runners-up going into their final game of the season next week. For Forest, this was a real red letter day as they secured their survival against the odds. For large parts of the season, which began with more than 20 new signings, they looked destined to return straight back to the Championship, not least when they were on an 11-game winless run going into the end of April. But Awoniyi’s hot streak, with five goals in three games, helped Steve Cooper’s side lift themselves out of the bottom three and they can no longer be caught by Southampton, Leicester or Everton.

Liverpool 1-1 Aston Villa Roberto Firmino signed off in fairytale fashion with a goal in front of the Kop on his final Anfield appearance but his 89th-minute strike only earned a 1-1 draw against Aston Villa to leave Liverpool’s Champions League hopes hanging by a thread. The Brazil international, leaving after eight years, came off the bench to an emotional welcome and responded in perfect fashion with his 110th goal in his 361st and – most likely – penultimate appearance. That he could not inspire the winner to keep their top-four hopes within realistic reach would have been a massive disappointment to a player who has played an integral part in the huge success under Jurgen Klopp. But the hosts took too long to respond to Jacob Ramsey’s goal in the first half on a frustrating afternoon as a nine-match winning run came to an end. Liverpool have not spent a single day in the top four this season and they are now highly unlikely to – barring an aberration – as United’s win at Bournemouth means they need only a point from two matches as the farewell party primarily for stalwarts Firmino and James Milner, but also Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita, fell flat.

Bournemouth 0-1 Manchester United Manchester United moved a step closer to playing in the Champions League next season as Casemiro’s brilliant overhead kick earned a 1-0 win away at Bournemouth. Victory on the south coast, together with Liverpool’s failure to beat Aston Villa, strengthened United’s grip on a top-four spot with two games to play and meant Erik ten Hag is close to achieving his primary objective in his first season in charge. This was not Ten Hag’s side at their best, but once they were in front they limited a spirited and organised Bournemouth to a handful of chances, with David de Gea in form to deny Gary O’Neil’s side whenever they threatened. A point against Chelsea at Old Trafford on Thursday will ensure the team go into the final day with the top-four job complete.

Wolves 1-1 Everton Yerry Mina’s last-gasp leveller at Wolves earned Everton a priceless point in their fight for Premier League survival. The defender struck with seconds left to grab a 1-1 draw to give the Toffees hope after Hwang Hee-chan had given Wolves a first-half lead. Their 69-year stay in the top flight remains in doubt and Sean Dyche’s side could still find themselves in the drop zone before next week’s finale. Leeds go to West Ham on Sunday before Leicester’s trip to Newcastle on Monday and victory for both would lift them above Everton. As it is, they sit two points above the Premier League’s bottom three ahead of the visit of Bournemouth next Sunday. Dyche had told his players to ignore the noise but they struggled for long spells and again lost Dominic Calvert-Lewin to injury. It will spawn a nervous Goodison Park, which saw its last relegation from the top flight in 1951.

Fulham 2-2 Crystal Palace Joel Ward’s late equaliser ensured the points were split as Crystal Palace salvaged a 2-2 draw with Fulham at Craven Cottage. Odsonne Edouard opened the scoring for the Eagles in the first half but Aleksandar Mitrovic’s spot kick in stoppage time ensured the sides were level at the break. The Serbian striker, who had returned to the Cottagers’ starting line-up for the first time since his eight-match ban, then looked to have ignited a comeback win when he fired in his 14th of the season. The hosts, however, were denied a final home victory of the campaign when Ward levelled from his own rebound to send the Eagles back to Selhurst Park with a point. Roy Hodgson was without the services of Palace talisman Wilfried Zaha, who is out of contract at the end of this season and might have played his last game as an Eagle after aggravating an injury last time out.

