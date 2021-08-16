Liam Kelly reviews the Premier League action from a data perspective, highlighting points of interest after the latest round of matches.

The aim of this weekly column is to provide standout stats from each round of fixtures, to use underlying numbers to identify recent trends, and to inform punters with tools to improve their betting on the Premier League.

Newcastle's fixtures If Newcastle's match against Norwich last Tuesday was billed as a must-win, what did that make the 1-0 victory over Burnley this weekend? A must-must-win? Either way, Eddie Howe's side finally claimed their first win of the Premier League season against a direct relegation rival (xG: NEW 1.78 - 0.63 BUR), taking 15 matches to do so. The idea of a 'must-win' game is often hyperbolic, but it's difficult to disagree with the application of the term in this case. After all, based on Infogol's forecast finishing positions, Eddie Howe's side have one of the toughest festive schedules of any team in the league, facing Leicester, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Everton before the turn of the year.

January's transfer window will, of course, be of great interest to Newcastle, perhaps more so than any club at any time in Premier League history, but it's very possible that December's remaining fixtures could return zero points. Damage limitation might be the order of the day for Howe and Newcastle, which makes Saturday's must-must-win an invaluable one. Is Bernardo Silva player of the year? Manchester City recorded another machine-like win at the weekend, moving to the top of the table after dispatching of Watford in what has become customary style for Pep Guardiola's side. Bernardo Silva is undoubtedly the power unit driving the City machine currently, following up his eventual winner against Aston Villa with a brace at Vicarage Road on Saturday evening. After being set for an apparent departure in the offseason, Silva now has a total of seven Premier League goals from 3.79 xG this season, and is City's leading scorer.

Silva's brilliance doesn't stop at just goals, though. The versatile Portuguese excels in every phase of the game. He leads the team in shot-creating actions (51), is unfortunate to have recorded only one assist from a total of 2.84 expected assists (xA) and his defensive work is unparalleled for a player with such attacking output. The 27-year-old has covered more distance per 90 minutes than any other player in the league and has applied more pressures than any of his teammates in the defensive, middle and attacking thirds of the pitch, recording a total of 260 this term — 82 more than next-best Rodri. It seems a Silva will shine at City for all of time.

Pressure on at Rangnick's United The Ralf Rangnick era at Manchester United started in promising fashion, gaining a 1-0 success against Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on Sunday. Granted, the bare xG figures don't suggest a monumental shift in performance (MUN 0.89 - 1.04 CRY), but there was plenty to like about the relatively controlled showing from United, already displaying attributes of a Rangnick-led side. United's opening 30 minutes were particularly invigorating, a period of high-intensity dominance — spending 50% of the play in Palace's third and just 9% in their own. In fact, the first half was United’s best of the campaign in terms of passes into the final third, passes into the opposition box, touches in the opposition box and possession regains in the final third. Such pressure and control limited Palace to eight shots, and with that a first clean sheet at Old Trafford since April.