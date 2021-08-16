Wolves 0-2 Brentford

Ivan Toney inspired Brentford to their first away win in the top flight for 74 years with a 2-0 victory at Wolves.

Toney almost moved to Molineux from Northampton as a teenager in 2014, the move collapsing when he failed a medical, so it was perhaps inevitable he would star as Wolves slumped to a fourth straight home Premier League defeat.

The 25-year-old had a goal, an assist and two disallowed in the first half alone as a clinical Brentford side picked up all three points, with Bryan Mbeumo also on target.

A second-half red card for Shandon Baptiste threatened to spoil Brentford’s afternoon, but, even though Wolves finished on top, they failed to score for a fourth league match out of five this season.

When Brighton’s Leandro Trossard netted a 90th-minute winner last week it ended a 15-game unbeaten league run for Thomas Frank’s side, but there was no apparent loss of momentum in the way Brentford attacked the first half.

Toney had the ball in the net with only nine minutes gone, although there was no need for a VAR check to see that Mbeumo had strayed offside before playing the ball in.

Instead the visitors punished defensive mistakes from Wolves to take a commanding lead before the break.