Liam Kelly reviews the Premier League action from a data perspective, highlighting points of interest after the weekend round of matches.

The aim of this weekly column is to provide standout stats from each round of fixtures, to use underlying numbers to identify recent trends, and to inform punters with tools to improve their betting on the Premier League. Follow @LiamKellyTTA on Twitter

WHAT IS EXPECTED GOALS? USE xG TO INCREASE PROFITS IN FOOTBALL BETTING

Game of two halves A cliché it may be, but Everton's 1-0 defeat to Aston Villa really was a game of two halves. Caretaker boss Duncan Ferguson put money behind the bar in multiple pubs around Goodison Park, and it looked as if his starting eleven were some of the many that took full advantage of the offer, dominated from the off in what was an abject first half display. Everton failed to register a single shot in the first half (xG: EVE 0.00 - 0.89 AVL), finally conceding an Aston Villa goal in stoppage time. The Toffees looked a different side after the break, though, perhaps unfortunate not to score an equaliser after creating chances equating to 1.67 expected goals (xG). Villa, on the other hand, had only one attempt — a Philippe Coutinho free-kick worth 0.10 xG.

1⃣/2⃣ A cliché game of two halves...



Should Everton be encouraged by a second half performance against Villa that was only missing a goal?



1st half: 0.00 xG - 0.89 xG

2nd half: 1.67 xG - 0.10 xG



🍬#EFC #AVFC🦁 pic.twitter.com/wqPJnFTkw0 — Sporting Life Football & Infogol (@InfogolApp) January 24, 2022

Granted, game state played a part, with Everton searching for a much-needed goal and Villa desperate to hold on to their lead, but there is some encouragement to be taken in the second half showing of Ferguson's side. Everton face Brentford (h), Newcastle (a), Leeds (h) and Southampton (a) in their next four Premier League fixtures after a winter break. A good opportunity to avoid the relegation fight. Gunners failing to fire "We created a number of situations, shots, crosses. But to win this match you need to have a different level of quality, and we lacked that today." Those were Mikel Arteta's thoughts after Arsenal's disappointing 0-0 draw with Burnley on Sunday, a result with serious ramifications for their prospects of a Champions League place. Moving into positions to deliver shots and, to a lesser extent, crosses is obviously a positive, but process in regard to decision-making is equally — if not more — important when these situations arise. Attempting 25 crosses against Burnley, for example, is not the best course of action. Sean Dyche's side are well-equipped to deal with that, with only two of the 25 hitting an Arsenal player.