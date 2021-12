The Premier League resisted calls to suspend all matches this weekend after postponing five fixtures due to coronavirus outbreaks.

Manchester United’s match against Brighton on Saturday was the first to be called off due to Covid-19 issues before a further four games followed suit. Southampton’s game with Brentford, Crystal Palace’s visit to Watford, West Ham’s clash with Norwich, and Sunday’s meeting between Everton and Leicester at Goodison Park also need to be rearranged. Thursday saw a raft of postponements across England’s top four divisions amid the increased transmission rate of the Omicron variant.

Yet the Premier League opted against a complete break in action, with games at Aston Villa, Leeds, Wolves, Newcastle and Tottenham still scheduled to go ahead. “The League understands fans will be disappointed these matches have had to be postponed and apologises for the inconvenience and disruption caused,” read a Premier League statement. “All other fixtures due to be played this weekend are currently scheduled to proceed as planned.” Manchester United are understood to have had only nine players available because of Covid and other injuries for Tuesday’s game against Brentford, which was called off late on Monday night. That figure dropped to just seven for the Saturday lunchtime match against Brighton at Old Trafford. The other four postponements were the result of outbreaks at Brentford, Watford, Norwich and Leicester. On Thursday morning, Bees manager Thomas Frank called for all of the weekend’s top-flight matches to be rescheduled. The Premier League stressed that its board would evaluate applications for postponement on a “case-by-case basis”.

The #PL Board has postponed a further four matches due to be played this weekend because of an increase in positive COVID-19 cases



Full details: https://t.co/9rUcsajUAj#SOUBRE | #WATCRY | #WHUNOR | #EVELEI pic.twitter.com/NeoGSHSF6t — Premier League (@premierleague) December 16, 2021