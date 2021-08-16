Sporting Life
Eddie Howe watches on as Newcastle draw with Norwich
Premier League relegation odds: Newcastle cut for drop

By Jake Pearson
10:31 · WED December 01, 2021

Newcastle are now heavily odds-on to be relegated after a draw at home to Norwich, while Leeds have drifted in the betting.

Will Newcastle be relegated?

Just nine minutes into Newcastle’s relegation six-pointer against fellow strugglers Norwich and Ciaran Clark had been shown a straight red card for denial of a goalscoring opportunity.

The Magpies reacted well and took the lead through Callum Wilson’s penalty, but Teemu Pukki rescued a point for the Canaries and heaped further misery on the St James’ Park faithful.

The result saw Newcastle’s price for the drop cut from 8/11 to as short as 4/9 in places.

Norwich shifted out to 1/4 from 1/5 as a result, but the writing looks to be on the wall for Dean Smith’s side, as far as the bookmakers are concerned at least.

Newcastle relegation price

Premier League relegation betting (odds via Sky Bet)

  • Norwich - 2/9
  • Newcastle - 8/15
  • Watford - 10/11
  • Burnley - 1/1
  • Leeds - 5/1
  • Brentford - 13/2
  • Southampton 13/2

Eddie Howe’s side became the fourth team in Premier League history to fail to win any of their opening 14 matches and the other three – Swindon (1993-94), Queens Park Rangers (2012-13) and Sheffield United (last season) — all went on to be relegated.

The Magpies also have a very difficult run of fixtures upcoming, hosting Burnley at the weekend before facing Leicester, Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United before the year is out.

Are Leeds too good to go down?

After a dour first-half showing from both sides, Leeds produced a much better display in the second period as they beat Crystal Palace on Tuesday evening.

A late Raphinha penalty moved Marcelo Bielsa’s men five points clear of the relegation zone, and saw their price for the drop drift out to 11/2 from as short as 3/1.

Palace, who are without a win in their last three Premier League matches and now just six points above the drop zone, saw their price nipped into a general 10/1 from 12s.

