Premier League referee Mike Dean to retire at the end of the season
By Sporting Life
15:39 · TUE March 22, 2022

Premier League referee Mike Dean is to retire at the end of the season, though is likely to continue as a VAR official.

Dean has been a Premier League official since 2000, refereeing 553 top flight matches and 838 in total.

The Tranmere fan now famous for his showman-like technique and no-nonsense approach with players, has dished out a whopping 2,975 yellow cards across all competitions, 2,040 in the Premier League, while giving 99 players their marching orders (57 in PL).

Mike Dean has pointed to the spot 262 times in his career, and is truly an icon of the refereeing world.

He is set to move upstairs and into the VAR room after this season, hanging up his whistle to become a full-time VAR official.

Dean's career has spanned over two decades, and he has contributed a number of iconic moments; from celebrating a Spurs goal, to staring out the match-ball. You can view his best bits below.

