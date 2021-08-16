A review of Sunday's action in the Premier League, where Leicester secured a convincing victory over Newcastle.
James Maddison maintained his red-hot form as Leicester routed Newcastle 4-0.
The midfielder grabbed a goal and two assists and has now netted four times in his last six games.
Youri Tielemans’ double, including a first-half penalty, marked his 100th Premier League appearance while Patson Daka also netted following a brilliant Maddison pass.
The Foxes climbed to eighth and it was also their first league clean sheet since the opening day as they overcame the early loss of Jonny Evans and recovered from Thursday’s elimination from the Europa League.
The Magpies remain second bottom, three points adrift of safety, and now face daunting games against Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United.
West Ham’s Champions League ambitions suffered a setback as they were held to a goalless draw by struggling Burnley.
David Moyes’ side have recently beaten Chelsea and Liverpool while giving Manchester City a run for their money to sit in the top four on merit, but they found struggling Burnley a more difficult proposition than expected in a tight encounter at Turf Moor.
Nick Pope, who has missed out on the last two England squads, will hope to have impressed the watching Gareth Southgate as he made good saves to deny Issa Diop, and Said Benrahma in either half, but the Burnley goalkeeper was only rarely tested on a frustrating day for the Hammers.
The draw means that, though Moyes’ men stay fourth, Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham are all within three points – with Tottenham having two games in hand.
It was a better afternoon for Dyche, whose side still only have one victory all season and remain in the bottom three but once again showed how difficult they can be to actually beat – a platform they must now build on to once again dig themselves out of trouble.