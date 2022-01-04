Liam Kelly reviews the Premier League action from a data perspective, highlighting points of interest after the latest round of matches.

Upward Conte curve continues at Spurs Tottenham may have needed a 96th-minute winner from central defender Davinson Sánchez to edge past Watford at the weekend, but it was yet another promising performance from Antonio Conte's side. Conte's side breached 2.0 expected goals for (xGF) for the seventh successive game in the Italian's short tenure, comfortably creating better chances than their opponents in all those fixtures.

Spurs have allowed an average of 0.78 expected goals against (xGA) in the eight Premier League matches since Conte took charge, already proving his worth. Granted, it has been a kind schedule for the new manager, but only Manchester City have gained more than the 18 points Spurs have accrued in the same period. Now up to sixth with games in hand, Tottenham can be a serious challenger for a Champions League spot. Perhaps the upcoming match-ups against Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City in their next five fixtures will be a true litmus test of Tottenham's level, but Spurs are undoubtedly in good hands with Conte.

Hammers and nails David Moyes and West Ham are seemingly embracing chaos at the moment, which actually makes sense in the circumstances. Following a run of one win in seven league matches, the Hammers have won their last two in similarly entertaining fashion — championing an attacking attitude in the face of defensive injuries. All four of West Ham's first-choice defensive starters have missed significant time recently, and Angelo Ogbonna, Aaron Cresswell and Kurt Zouma remain on the sidelines, so the approach is a reasonable one. In addition to bearing fruit, it has provided us with thrilling encounters over the festive period, with the three fixtures involving Moyes' side since Christmas averaging five goals and 4.23 xG per game.

West Ham are quickly becoming the entertainers of the Premier League. Burnley in big trouble Burnley's return to action after a prolonged period away has been extremely underwhelming, looking like relegation fodder in two 3-1 defeats to Manchester United and Leeds — Maxwel Cornet the only glimmer of light. However, Maxwel Cornet FC will again be without Maxwel Cornet in their upcoming fixtures, as the Ivorian, who has scored 38% of Burnley's goals this term, departs for African Cup of Nations duty. It's questionable whether a 'football club' remains in his absence. Sean Dyche's men are unsurprisingly struggling at both ends of the pitch considering the Clarets have won just one game all season, averaging 1.17 xGF and 1.72 xGA per game, and their upcoming schedule doesn't instil hope.