Premier League clubs will not release players for games in red-list countries

The Premier League said in a statement that the decision by its clubs, reached “reluctantly but unanimously”, was one it “strongly supported” and that it applied to nearly 60 players from 19 clubs who are due to travel to 26 red-list countries.

The statement added: “This follows FIFA’s current position not to extend its temporary release exception for players required to quarantine on their return from international duty.

“Extensive discussions have taken place with both the FA and the Government to find a solution, but due to ongoing public health concerns relating to incoming travellers from red-list countries, no exemption has been granted.

“If required to quarantine on return from red-list countries, not only would players’ welfare and fitness be significantly impacted, but they would also be unavailable to prepare for and play in two Premier League match rounds, a UEFA club competition matchday and the third round of the EFL Cup.