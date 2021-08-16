A Covid-19 outbreak has led to Tottenham’s last couple of games being called off, while Manchester United have reported a number of positive tests, with Tuesday’s fixture at Brentford in danger of being postponed.

“The league can today confirm that between Monday 6 December and Sunday 12 December 3,805 players and club staff were tested for Covid-19. Of these, there were 42 new positive cases,” the Premier League said in a statement.

Twelve cases were reported last week, but several other clubs – including Norwich and Aston Villa – have reported a number of positive tests as concerns heighten nationally amid the spread of the Omicron variant.

The Premier League wrote to all of its clubs last Thursday instructing them to reinstate Covid-19 emergency measures.

Top-flight clubs that had reached a vaccination rate of 85 per cent had been allowed to relax restrictions which were imposed in the summer, but those that had done so were told they must return to the stricter measures.

The league’s statement added: “The safety of everybody is a priority and the Premier League is taking all precautionary steps in light of the recent rise in Covid-19 cases across the country.

“The league has reverted to its emergency measures, and will increase the frequency of both lateral flow and PCR Covid-19 testing of players and staff.

“The Premier League’s Covid-19 emergency measures, which are applicable to all clubs, include protocols such as wearing face coverings while indoors, observing social distancing and limiting treatment time. These are in addition to the more frequent testing.

“We will continue to work closely with the Government, local authorities and supporter groups, while being responsive to any future changes to national or local guidance.”