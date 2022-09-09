Further updates regarding fixtures during the period of mourning will be provided in due course.

“At a meeting this morning, Premier League clubs paid tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II," said the Premier League in a statement.

"To honour her extraordinary life and contribution to the nation, and as a mark of respect, this weekend’s Premier League match round will be postponed, including Monday evening’s game.”

The League’s chief executive Richard Masters said: “We and our clubs would like to pay tribute to Her Majesty’s long and unwavering service to our country.

"As our longest-serving monarch, she has been an inspiration and leaves behind an incredible legacy following a life of dedication.

“This is a tremendously sad time for not just the nation but also for the millions of people around the world who admired her, and we join together with all those in mourning her passing.”

The EFL’s statement read: “Further to discussions on Friday morning it has been determined that all EFL fixtures from September 9 and 10 will be postponed as a mark of respect by the national sport to the passing of HRH Queen Elizabeth II.

“This is aligned with the approach that the Premier League and the FA will take with their competitions this weekend.

“Further information, in respect of how football, clubs and their supporters will commemorate Her Majesty’s reign will be confirmed at an appropriate point.