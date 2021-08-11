Premier League 21/22 betting tips: The best ante post bets from the Sporting Life team

The Premier League is getting underway very soon, and our experts have picked out their best ante post bets for the upcoming campaign.

Mark O’Haire (@MarkOHaire) Mohamed Salah to be top goalscorer at 9/2 e/w (bet365, BetVictor) Mohamed Salah has scored 95 Premier League goals in 145 appearances in four full seasons for Liverpool, averaging 0.66 goals per-game and an average of 23.75 goals per-season. The Egyptian ace has already claimed Golden Boot honours once, shared the top prize, finished second in the running, as well as placing. He’s therefore paid out profit in all four renewals. Liverpool’s penalty taker, Salah is almost always called upon by Jurgen Klopp and rarely disappoints. Remarkably, the 29-year-old has missed just seven league fixtures in four years, and whilst the African Cup of Nations could see the speedster depart in January, the Reds’ talisman looks set to only miss two Premier League matches. He’ll be there or thereabouts. CLICK HERE to back Mohamed Salah to be top scorer with Sky Bet

Jake Osgathorpe (@JAKEOZZ) Chelsea, Liverpool, Man City and Man Utd all to finish in top four at 2/1 (Betfair) The top four from the last two seasons are 2/1 to finish as the top four again this season – in any order. I think that looks a huge price. The four of them are opening a gap between themselves and the rest of the league, both according to expected goals and the signings made this off-season. All four are stronger than last season, so Chelsea, Liverpool, Man City and Man Utd all to finish in the top four looks a cracking bet at a decent price. CLICK HERE to back Chelsea, Liverpool, Man City and Man Utd all to finish in top four with Sky Bet

Ultimate 21/22 Premier League betting guide

Joe Townsend (@JoesterT) Leicester to win the Premier League w/o ‘Big Six’ at 6/4 (General) Recommended at 13/8 by Jake Osgathorpe in our Premier League outright preview, this is a stunning piece of tipping that I am more than happy to simply pass on. Even at a shade of odds-on this is still a bet. Leicester have only missed out on the top four on the final day in the past two seasons, finishing fifth, and continue to thrive under Brendan Rodgers. Their recent Community Shield triumph over Manchester City may not be considered a major trophy, but victory over Chelsea in the FA Cup final in May certainly was. It would be no complete shock if Arsenal or Tottenham got their acts together and pulled themselves above the Foxes this term. Should any other club outside the ‘Big Six’ then it really would be. A price of 6/4 seems to underestimate just how good a team Leicester now are. CLICK HERE to back Leicester to win the league w/o big six with Sky Bet

Liam Kelly - (@LiamKellyTTA) Liverpool to be top at Christmas at 4/1 (BetVictor) Liverpool enter this campaign as one of the freshest teams in the league. Their stars are returning from injury and have had a full summer break. Importantly for this bet, Jürgen Klopp’s side take on Chelsea and Manchester City at Anfield in the opening half of the new season, while avoiding Leicester altogether pre-Christmas, facing them on the December 28th. Liverpool to be top on Christmas Day looks excellent value. CLICK HERE to back Liverpool to be top at Christmas with Sky Bet

Jake Pearson (@JakePearson_SL) Brentford to be top promoted team at 13/8 (Betfair, Betway) Brentford are the outsider of the three promoted clubs to make an instant return to the Sky Bet Championship, and with their rigid recruitment policy likely to hold them in good stead in their first season in the Premier League, backing Brentford to be the top promoted team at 13/8 makes plenty of appeal. CLICK HERE to back Brentford to be top promoted team with Sky Bet

Tom Carnduff (@TomC_22) Will appear here...

Joe Rindl (@joe_rindl) Watford to be lowest scoring team at 4/1 (General) I worry about Watford’s lack of firepower up top. Xisco Munoz‘s side created the ninth fewest chances in the Championship last term, with one in six of their goals coming from the penalty spot. They scored the second least in the Premier League when they went down two seasons ago, ahead of only Norwich. And while the Canaries have undoubtedly improved going forward, the Hornets haven't. Don't expect too many goals at Vicarage Road. CLICK HERE to back Watford to be lowest scoring team with Sky Bet

Michael Beardmore (@MickeyBeardmore) Chelsea to win the league w/o Man City and Liverpool at evens (William Hill, Unibet) Many onlookers expect Chelsea to challenge for the Premier League title this season after Thomas Tuchel led them to Champions League glory. They are a team on the rise and if Romelu Lukaku returns, as seems likely, the evens on the Chelsea to win the league without Man City and Liverpool looks big. I fancy Chelsea in general but the evens available in an effective head to head with Manchester United is attractive. CLICK HERE to back Chelsea to win the league w/o Man City and Liverpool with Sky Bet

Jack Abbott (@jackabbott93) - Sky Bet Trader Patrick Bamford to be top goalscorer at 28/1 e/w (Boylesports) My pick would be Patrick Bamford top goalscorer as an each way play at 28/1. You can rest assured knowing that he will play every minute he is fit. Also, with Leeds being the free-flowing team they are goalscoring chances will be aplenty and his conversion rates from last season are more than repeatable. CLICK HERE to back Patrick Bamford to be top goalscorer with Sky Bet