The 2022-23 Premier League fixtures have been released - handing champions Manchester City an intriguing opener at David Moyes' West Ham.

Premier League champions Manchester City will begin the defence of their title at West Ham in the final match of the opening weekend’s fixtures. Pep Guardiola’s side will start their bid for a fifth championship in six seasons at the London Stadium at 4.30pm on Sunday August 7, after all their rivals have begun their campaigns. Main rivals Liverpool go to Fulham in the Saturday lunchtime match, which pitches the Reds’ new signing Fabio Carvalho against his old club first up. Old Trafford gets to see new Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag first as the Dutchman opens his maiden season in England at home to Brighton on the Sunday.

Premier League 2022-23 opening weekend fixtures August 5 Crystal Palace v Arsenal August 6 Bournemouth v Aston Villa Everton v Chelsea Fulham v Liverpool Leeds v Wolves Leicester v Brentford Newcastle v Nottingham Forest Tottenham v Southampton August 7 Man Utd v Brighton West Ham v Man City

More success for Manchester City?



...or will Liverpool claim their second league crown under Jürgen Klopp?



The Premier League title probabilities, according to the Infogol model ↓ pic.twitter.com/6VGESkLNZt — Sporting Life Football & Infogol (@InfogolApp) June 16, 2022

Frank Lampard, who guided Everton to safety with one match to spare last month, comes up against his former employers Chelsea in the Saturday evening kick-off. Nottingham Forest’s first match in the top-flight in 23 years will be against Newcastle at St James’ Park while Bournemouth host Aston Villa first game back before taking on City, Arsenal and Liverpool in consecutive matches. For the second season running Arsenal have the honour of kicking-off the new campaign with a short trip to Crystal Palace on Friday August 5, when manager Mikel Arteta will hope to avoid last season’s chastening experience of a 2-0 defeat at newcomers Brentford. Palace look like having one of the toughest starts of any club as after the Gunners they go to Anfield, host Aston Villa and then head to Manchester City. Liverpool and City renew their rivalry at Anfield on October 15 – after a midweek Champions League tie – with the return fixture scheduled for April 1.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is unlikely to be impressed with their fixture allocation in conjunction with their European commitments. Their three away matches following Champions League group games are Chelsea (September 17), Arsenal (October 8) and Tottenham (November 5). In addition to their trip to Anfield, City’s post-European away trips are Wolves (September 17) and Leicester (October 29), while they host Spurs on September 6. The final weekend before the mid-season break for the World Cup in Qatar sees all the traditional ‘Big Six’ kept apart, however, with the most high-profile fixtures being Chelsea’s trip to Newcastle and Tottenham hosting Leeds.

Premier League 22/23: Strength of schedule (first six)



‣ A good start to the campaign for Wolves and Tottenham

‣ Manchester City's fixtures 'better' than Liverpool's...just

‣ Tough return to the Premier League for Fulham

‣ Crystal Palace have the 'hardest' start of the 20 pic.twitter.com/tKJY6LTPnS — Sporting Life Football & Infogol (@InfogolApp) June 16, 2022