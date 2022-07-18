Using Infogol's expected goal (xG) data, which provides a rating for every Premier League club, Sporting Life can use a model to simulate every game of the season tens of thousands of times to get the most likely finishing position for each team.
Alongside data gathered by the Sky Bet Fan Hope Survey that gives us two tables to compare: fan opinion and xG data.
Using public opinion company YouGov, Sky Bet polled more than 2,800 Premier League and Championship fans ahead of the new season on a myriad of issues facing both the club they support and the leagues themselves.
The results will be revealed over the next two weeks.
Unlike fan opinion, the Infogol model has no biases - it is purely data driven.
By taking xG-led team ratings that have been calculated over the last 200 matches - weighted to the most recent 15 - we can simulate every game of the league season 10s of thousands of times to get the most likely finishing position for each team.
Despite the stark differences in fan and xG data, at the very top the tables look extremely similar.
The top four is identical, with the the first discrepancy Manchester United and Arsenal being the opposite way around: fifth and sixth with Infogol, sixth and fifth with the Fan Hope Survey.
Manchester City are the title winners in both tables, with Liverpool again playing the bridesmaids. Chelsea are forecast to finish third again this season, with Antonio Conte's Tottenham fancied to repeat their fourth placed finish from 21/22.
The top two (City and Liverpool) were simply light-years in front of the rest of the league last season in terms of xG process, with Chelsea and Spurs also considerably clear of the rest of the league.
Outside the top six is when we begin to get a few surprises.
We say surprises, but any xG followers won't be shocked by the following two sides being forecast to finish seventh and eight respectively.
The big eye-catchers in the Infogol table is the fact that Crystal Palace and Brighton are predicted to finish seventh and eighth respectively, with the fan-led table placing them 12th and 13th.
Palace, who finished only 12th last season, ranked as the sixth-best team in the Premier League based on expected points (xP) and expected goal difference (xGD), with their turnaround under Patrick Vieira simply remarkable statistically.
If the Eagles can continue to replicate those same underlying numbers this term, then they will be closer to pushing for Europe than they will mid-table mediocrity.
The same goes for Brighton, who ranked seventh on major metrics last term.
Both clubs are run smartly off the field, which is resulting in them gaining an edge on the pitch.
The same would ordinarily be said of Leicester, but they really struggled last season.
Infogol places them 14th for this term, with the Fan Hope survey predicting that they replicate 21/22's eighth-placed finish.
The model is very low on Leicester heading into the new season after their performances last term, and given little has changed since in terms of recruitment or manager, a similar level can be expected.
Injuries did play a part in their poor underlying numbers, but to rank as the third-worst team in the league on xP and xGD is seriously concerning.
Defence was their major issue, with only Norwich and Leeds allowing more xGA than the Foxes in 21/22.
At the bottom, both the fans and Sporting Life-Infogol have Nottingham Forest propping up the table, but the fans have established top-flight clubs Southampton and Everton being relegated - in disagreement with the Infogol model.
Forest’s fellow newly-promoted sides Fulham and Bournemouth are tipped to join them in making a swift return to the Sky Bet Championship according to the data, but we're certainly not miles apart.
Southampton and Everton could be in for a season of struggle, with Saints' forecast for 17th place and the Toffees' 15th.
A lack of major movement in the transfer window is a concern for Ralph Hasenhuttl's side, as is the way they finished last season, with only Norwich posting worst underlying numbers over the second half of the campaign than the Saints.
As for Frank Lampard and Everton, they'll need to be much, much better - especially now Richarlison has left for Tottenham - or the fans could be very well be right.