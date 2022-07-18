Using Infogol's expected goal (xG) data, which provides a rating for every Premier League club, Sporting Life can use a model to simulate every game of the season tens of thousands of times to get the most likely finishing position for each team.

Alongside data gathered by the Sky Bet Fan Hope Survey that gives us two tables to compare: fan opinion and xG data.

What is the Fan Hope survey? Using public opinion company YouGov, Sky Bet polled more than 2,800 Premier League and Championship fans ahead of the new season on a myriad of issues facing both the club they support and the leagues themselves. The results will be revealed over the next two weeks. For more, visit Sky Bet's Start of Season Hub

Unlike fan opinion, the Infogol model has no biases - it is purely data driven. By taking xG-led team ratings that have been calculated over the last 200 matches - weighted to the most recent 15 - we can simulate every game of the league season 10s of thousands of times to get the most likely finishing position for each team. Agreement at the top Despite the stark differences in fan and xG data, at the very top the tables look extremely similar. The top four is identical, with the the first discrepancy Manchester United and Arsenal being the opposite way around: fifth and sixth with Infogol, sixth and fifth with the Fan Hope Survey. Manchester City are the title winners in both tables, with Liverpool again playing the bridesmaids. Chelsea are forecast to finish third again this season, with Antonio Conte's Tottenham fancied to repeat their fourth placed finish from 21/22. The top two (City and Liverpool) were simply light-years in front of the rest of the league last season in terms of xG process, with Chelsea and Spurs also considerably clear of the rest of the league. Outside the top six is when we begin to get a few surprises. Who are this year's 'data darlings'?

We say surprises, but any xG followers won't be shocked by the following two sides being forecast to finish seventh and eight respectively. The big eye-catchers in the Infogol table is the fact that Crystal Palace and Brighton are predicted to finish seventh and eighth respectively, with the fan-led table placing them 12th and 13th. Palace, who finished only 12th last season, ranked as the sixth-best team in the Premier League based on expected points (xP) and expected goal difference (xGD), with their turnaround under Patrick Vieira simply remarkable statistically. If the Eagles can continue to replicate those same underlying numbers this term, then they will be closer to pushing for Europe than they will mid-table mediocrity. The same goes for Brighton, who ranked seventh on major metrics last term. Both clubs are run smartly off the field, which is resulting in them gaining an edge on the pitch. Foxes the biggest disagreement