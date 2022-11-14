The race for the playoffs is hotting up in League One, and we have a big clash on Friday as Portsmouth welcome Derby. George Gamble selects a best bet.

Derby are in FA Cup action during the week at home to Torquay United, and they’ll hope for a positive result in that clash but either way, they’ll come into this one on just three days' rest. This will be just their second away game against a side currently in the top six, and the Rams lost the other against Ipswich and so are expected to be in for a tough evening on the South Coast. Portsmouth will be aware of how important this clash is, given how tight the race for playoff places has become. Portsmouth have two games in hand over the four sides above them and one over Friday night's opponents Derby. They’re also one of just three sides left in League One that are yet to taste defeat on home soil this season.

Kick-off time: 20:00 GMT, Friday TV Channel: Sky Sports Main Event Portsmouth 13/10 | Draw 12/5 | Derby 15/8

This will be the visitors fourth match in the space of 12 days and it will be interesting to see how they manage any possible fatigue. The Rams have been rather solid away from home recently, going undefeated in four of their last five road matches. However, all of those four positive results came against sides hovering around the bottom of the table. The hosts have successfully hit the back of the net in seven of their eight home matches and they will feel confident of a win even if they do happen to concede the opening goal, especially considering only leaders Plymouth have secured more points at home when conceding first than the home side here. They’ve also won every single match when they have scored first and so getting their noses in front could be key. That seems likely considering Derby have only scored the opening goal in two of their nine away League One matches so far, and are likely to be on the back foot for large parts of this clash. Potential fatigue could also play a role here and it looks as though Pompey are fully deserving of being market favourites. CLICK HERE to back Portsmouth to win with Sky Bet PORTSMOUTH TO WIN is a best price of 7/5, here and that looks like the standout pick for this Friday night matchup.

Portsmouth v Derby best bets and score prediction 1.5pts Portsmouth to win at 7/5 (General) Score prediction: Portsmouth 2-1 Derby (Sky Bet odds: 8/1) Odds correct at 1645 GMT (14/11/22)