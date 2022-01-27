Two fallen giants meet at Fratton Park on Monday night as Portsmouth host Charlton in Sky Bet League One. Michael Beardmore provides a preview and two best bets.

Portsmouth and Charlton, to most grown-up fans, are clubs synonymous with English football’s top two tiers but over the past 13 years each has spent more time below those divisions than in them. And, sadly, for followers of both, that shows every sign of being extended for another season with Pompey and the Addicks currently sitting 10th and 14th respectively in Sky Bet League One. Indeed, Charlton looked more likely to drop out of the third tier the unwanted way after a terrible start to the season until Nigel Adkins was sacked and replaced by caretaker-turned-permanent-boss Johnnie Jackson. Portsmouth, meanwhile, looked firmly in the play-off mix after claiming 16 points from 18 between mid-October and the end of November but have taken just six from a possible 18 since, winning one of their last six and exiting the FA Cup and EFL Trophy.

Kick-off time: 19:45 GMT, Monday TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event Portsmouth 23/20 | Draw 23/10 | Charlton 11/5

Given Charlton, who won nine of 13 in all competitions during Jackson’s caretaker reign, have dipped since he got the full-time job – four points from 15 in the league and two cup exits – it’s tough to make a case to risk your cash on backing either side. Of the two, Pompey do still have an outside promotion chance, eight points off the play-offs with a game or two in hand on sides above them, but their home record is average and if you must pick a side, Charlton offer more value at a top-price 16/5. I’d rather chance the Addicks in a different market, however – that being the 11/10 Sky Bet offer on CHARLTON MOST BOOKING POINTS. CLICK HERE to back Charlton most booking points with Sky Bet The Londoners are the most cautioned side in the division this season, accruing 62 yellow cards and a red, while Portsmouth are down at 17th in those standings with 45 bookings and zero reds (albeit from a game fewer). Given Charlton are the visitors here, up against an always-vociferous Fratton Park home crowd, I’m surprised to find them odds against in this particular market given you would expect the hosts, with more to play for, to be on the front foot.

Elsewhere, a statistic I simply can’t ignore is the massive 46% of Portsmouth matches that have featured one goal or fewer this season, easily a division high, and given their visitors are hardly prolific either it makes sense to back UNDER 1.5 GOALS at 5/2 with Unibet. CLICK HERE to back under 1.5 goals with Sky Bet Both teams are in the bottom four for average goals per game and in the top five for amount of clean sheets. Since Jackson took over, eight of Charlton’s 20 matches under him have featured one goal or fewer, as have eight of Pompey’s past 17. For the odds-on backers, under 2.5 goals is available at 5/6 and represents extra insurance but the fact almost half of Pompey’s games have ended 0-0 or 1-0 either way tempts me towards the much higher odds on under 1.5.

