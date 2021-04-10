Premier League review: Man City shocked by ten-man Leeds

A review of Sunday's action in the Premier League, where Leeds United shocked Manchester City 2-1 despite being reduced to 10.
Stuart Dallas scored a late winner as ten-man Leeds shocked champions-elect Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.
The Northern Irishman raced onto a fine through ball from Ezgjan Alioski and flicked past Ederson for his second goal of the game in injury time.
City had been pressing for a winner having finally taken advantage of Liam Cooper’s sending-off to cancel out Dallas’ 42nd-minute opener through Ferran Torres 15 minutes from time.
Cooper was dismissed in the final minute of the first half for a poor challenge on Gabriel Jesus following a VAR review.
The result left City, who had dominated most of the game, still needing 11 points to secure their third title in the space of four seasons.