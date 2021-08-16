Sporting Life
West Ham celebrate a 4-2 win at Newcastle
Premier League round-up: West Ham win big, Harry Kane not in Spurs squad

By Sporting Life
16:19 · SUN August 15, 2021

Newcastle 2-4 West Ham

West Ham twice came from a goal down to start their Premier League campaign with a 4-2 victory against Newcastle in front of a bumper 50,673 attendance at St James’ Park.

Callum Wilson and Jacob Murphy struck either side of Aaron Cresswell’s 18th-minute leveller to put the hosts 2-1 ahead at the interval, after which three Hammers goals in 14 second-half minutes settled the contest.

Said Benrahma dragged the away side level again before Tomas Soucek put West Ham ahead for the first time, reacting quickly after Michail Antonio had seen his penalty saved by Freddie Woodman on his Premier League debut.

Antonio struck beyond the young goalkeeper soon afterwards as West Ham avenged a pair of defeats by Newcastle last season, with boos from the home support at the final whistle underlining the task facing Steve Bruce.

Tottenham v Manchester City

Harry Kane will not be involved in Tottenham’s Premier League opener against Manchester City.

The England captain, who wants to join City this summer, only had two training sessions with the first team following his late return from holiday.

And it was decided he was not fit enough to even take a place on the bench and did not travel to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

