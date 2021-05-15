Premier League round-up: Comfortable wins for Southampton and Leeds

Southampton 3-1 Fulham (xG: 2.06 - 0.74) Nathan Tella scored his first goal for Southampton in the 3-1 win over already-relegated Fulham in the Premier League. The 21-year-old came off the bench to net Saints’ second while Fulham’s consolation came from 18-year-old Fabio Carvalho, his maiden goal for the Cottagers. Southampton took the lead in the first half when Che Adams scored from a James Ward-Prowse free-kick. Tella then slotted home a second moments after coming onto the field on the hour mark. Just as Southampton looked to be cruising towards all three points Carvalho pulled one back for Fulham with a well-struck shot off the underside of the bar.

🔴 Southampton - 3 (2.06 xG)

🟡 Fulham - 1 (0.74 xG)



💪 Back-to-back 3-1 wins for Ralph Hasenhüttl's side

⏫ Their 12th Premier League victory of the season

Less than 10 minutes later, however, substitute Theo Walcott restored Saints’ two-goal advantage with a clinical finish. With Fulham’s fate already sealed for the season, boss Scott Parker decided to give some of the players who had not featured significantly this season a chance, including a maiden senior start for teenager Carvalho. However, despite the pressure being off the Cottagers, many of the same problems remained, especially the issues in the final third – they only managed three shots on target during the match.

Burnley 0-4 Leeds (xG: 1.44 - 2.02) Leeds turned on the style in the second half as they swept to a 4-0 win over Burnley to strengthen their grip on a top-half place in the Premier League. After Mateusz Klich gave Marcelo Bielsa’s side the lead on the stroke of half-time, Leeds punished Burnley after the break as Jack Harrison added a second before claiming the two assists when Rodrigo came off the bench to score a brace. It was the sort of stuff which illustrated why Leeds’ return to the top flight this season has been so welcomed, and gave them a four-point cushion over 11th-placed Aston Villa before Dean Smith’s side head to Crystal Palace on Sunday. Burnley included three former Leeds players – Chris Wood, Charlie Taylor, and Bailey Peacock-Farrell – in their starting 11, but had little to compare with the flair running through this current side as they struggled to keep up after the break.

⏱⚽️ 44' Klich (🅰️ Raphinha)

⏱⚽️ 60' Harrison (🅰️ Alioski)

⏱⚽️ 77' Rodrigo (🅰️ Harrison)

⏱⚽️ 79' Rodrigo x 2 (🅰️ Harrison)

🧤✅ Another clean sheet for Illan Meslier



