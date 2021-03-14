Premier League round-up: Leicester thrash Blades, Brighton edge Saints

Kelechi Iheanacho scored his first Premier League hat-trick as rampant Leicester put sorry Sheffield United to the sword at the King Power Stadium.

For the Blades, it rounded off a difficult week which had seen the departure of manager Chris Wilder the day before the match.

Ayoze Perez’s strike and an Ethan Ampadu own goal sealed a 5-0 success for the Foxes which saw them return to second place in the table, ahead of Manchester United’s game against West Ham later.

Southampton 1-2 Brighton: Seagulls ease relegation worries

Leandro Trossard settled the south-coast showdown by firing Brighton to a crucial 2-1 win at Southampton.

The Seagulls were looking over their shoulders after three straight defeats and no wins in five meant they kicked off level on points with resurgent Fulham in 18th.

But victory at St Mary’s, their fifth away from home this season, gives Graham Potter’s side some breathing space at the bottom and, notably, saw them climb above Newcastle.

Lewis Dunk headed them ahead and, although Che Adams equalised for Saints with his third goal in three matches, Trossard conjured up a classy second-half winner.