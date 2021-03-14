Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Cheltenham
Fast Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
News
Tips
Transfer Centre
Live
Fixtures
Results
Tables
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Kelechi Iheanacho hat-trick helps Leicester thump Sheffield United

Premier League round-up: Leicester thrash Blades, Brighton edge Saints

By Sporting Life
16:28 · SUN March 14, 2021

Brighton boosted their survival chances with a 2-1 win at Southampton, gaining three valuable points, before Leicester thumped Sheffield United 5-0 at home.

Leicester 5-0 Sheffield United: Foxes demolish the Blades

Kelechi Iheanacho scored his first Premier League hat-trick as rampant Leicester put sorry Sheffield United to the sword at the King Power Stadium.

Ayoze Perez’s strike and an Ethan Ampadu own goal sealed a 5-0 success for the Foxes which saw them return to second place in the table, ahead of Manchester United’s game against West Ham later.

For the Blades, it rounded off a difficult week which had seen the departure of manager Chris Wilder the day before the match.

Southampton 1-2 Brighton: Seagulls ease relegation worries

Leandro Trossard settled the south-coast showdown by firing Brighton to a crucial 2-1 win at Southampton.

The Seagulls were looking over their shoulders after three straight defeats and no wins in five meant they kicked off level on points with resurgent Fulham in 18th.

But victory at St Mary’s, their fifth away from home this season, gives Graham Potter’s side some breathing space at the bottom and, notably, saw them climb above Newcastle.

Lewis Dunk headed them ahead and, although Che Adams equalised for Saints with his third goal in three matches, Trossard conjured up a classy second-half winner.

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?

Most Read Football

Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

Football Tips